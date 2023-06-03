Male Area Athlete of the Week: Mount reaches state in 4 events for the Rangers

Jordan Mount can jump.

The Crosby-Ironton junior owns the school record in the long jump, which he set last week at Section 7-2A prelims with a 22-foot-1 leap.

He didn’t quite need a school record, but he won the long jump in the Section 7-2A Finals to reach state with a jump of 21-8.5.

“I’ve had a lot of practice and hard work,” Mount said in an interview the day before the Section Finals. “I’ve had a lot of hard work in the weight room and a lot of good coaching as well. I have good athleticism in my jumps, but I’m also determined to win. I don’t want to lose.”

Mount also qualified for state in the triple jump where he recorded a 41-6.25 leap to be section champion. That jump wasn’t as good as his triple jump in prelims last week where he won in 41-9.

“He stays very controlled within himself,” C-I head coach Cley Twigg said. “Obviously you need great speed, but it has to be a controlled speed and he does that very well and knows how to control himself down the runaway. Then you need good jumping ability and it’s all about the form from there. He really started working on some things that helped him get off the board a little better and then he finishes at the end of his jump.”

Twigg added that Mount has responded well to the pressure of it being section time.

“In the prelims, he had the lead in the triple jump after his first jump so we were trying to save his legs,” Twigg said. “Someone jumped further than him and he literally ran all the way across the track after getting ready for the 4x400, got on the runaway and took the lead again. That’s where his confidence comes in.”

Mount didn’t end his state journey there. He helped the Crosby-Ironton 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams advance to state as well.

Mount anchors the 4x400 relay for the Rangers and at prelims last week they ran a 3:38.10 to place second.

The team of Noah Larson, Tobias Jacobson, Joseph Ringhand and Mount ran nearly six seconds faster in the section finals to advance to state with a second-place time of 3:32.25.

“(Mount) is a little newer to the 4x400,” Twigg said. “He’d only run it twice prior to prelims. We put him in it just to see how it would go at the conference meet and it went really well. It was the fastest any Crosby-Ironton team has run since the middle 2000s. He’s just a natural talent in the 400 and he’s the anchor for us.”

It was a similar story with the 4x200 relay where Mount is the third leg along with Evan Rydbert, Noah Larson and anchor John Paul Fitzpatrick.

“He’s got great 200-meter speed,” Twigg said of Mount. “He ran last year in state in the 200, so we want to get him the baton as quickly as we can and then let the senior John Paul Fitzpatrick bring it home.”

The team posted a 1:37.38 time in prelims to win the meet. It then bettered that time by four seconds to place second in the finals in 1:33.17.

“He’s shown a lot of confidence in himself and his teammates,” Twigg said of Mount. “You can see him when he runs down the runaway or in any of the relays there is a level of confidence in him. He believes he is going to do well every time he steps on the track which is a big step in the program and for the other kids. He leads by example that way.”

Mount added he loves the team aspect of being on a relay team.

“It brings everyone together and makes for more of a team environment,” he said. “Being the anchor in the 4x400, I love the pressure and I hope I can do well.”

Twigg is in his first season as the head coach of the Rangers track and field team. He said he noticed Mount’s talent right away.

“I think with him being a junior this year, he’s matured a lot,” Twigg said. “He played a full year of basketball and that really helped him be in pressure situations. I think he learned a lot from that and I saw someone who needed a confidence-boosting moment. I think when he broke the school record in the long jump about a month ago that’s when it clicked. Now he knows what to do to get the job done. He has the explosion and jumping ability now it’s about learning the little things.”

Mount added the first time he broke the school record in the long jump was the moment he knew this season could be special for him.

“That made me believe that it was going to be a fun year,” he said. “It means a lot and I’m honored to have that record. So many people have passed through the program and so many good athletes that it’s an honor to have it. My coach told me to aim for it and it felt like kind of a joke, but I hit it, so it was a little bit of a surprise.”

Other notable performances:

Baseball: Beau Thoma, Little Falls, tallied four hits against Albany.

Golf: Carter White, Staples-Motley, won the meet at Eagles Landing Golf Club.

Jordan Mount

Year: Junior

School: Crosby-Ironton

Sport: Track and field

Position: long jump, triple jump, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay

Highlights: Advanced to state in all four events.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

