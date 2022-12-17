Male Area Athlete of the Week: S-M’s Schultz drops 41 on Verndale

Isaiah Schultz wasn’t just on fire last week.

The Staples-Motley senior was blazing as he scored 41 points in a win against Verndale last week.

Early in the game, Schultz’s teammate and the Cardinals’ second-leading scorer Hunter Miller left with an injury.

“Hunter and I, that's where our teams’ points come from,” Schultz said. “When he went down I knew it was going to be a tough night. So I just had to stick my head down and get us through.”

Schultz was able to pick up the slack and pour in a career-high.

“Verndale plays a zone which leaves the short corner open,” Schultz said. “That’s one of my favorite spots and then just getting to the rim and finishing.”

Schultz said he knew it would be a good night for him right away.

“I made my first couple shots, so I started to make some moves to get to the rim and finish,” Schultz said. “I made a few short corner shots, then just worked my way out to the 3-point line.”

Staples-Motley head coach Cy Bestland said they need Schultz to score for them.

“When Hunter Miller sprained his ankle early and was out, I think Isaiah took it upon himself to score since scoring is difficult for us,” Bestland said. “The way Verndale played defense too helped him. We stuck him on the baseline and he was able to score. We needed him to score and Isaiah is a leader for us.”

Last year, Schultz led the Cardinals in scoring with 19.2 points per game. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished 2.2 assists a game. He shot 41% from the field, 32% from 3-point and 70% from the free throw line. He was named to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area First Team.

“I did a lot of offseason work with a lot of guys,” Schultz said about coming into his senior season. “It was a big positive since we did not really know what we were going to have coming into this year. I was just trying to encourage everybody.

“For me, I’ve tried to be more aggressive this season. I was focused on being stronger and the Verndale game really showed it. I was able to outjump some other players and finish strong at the rim.”

As a sophomore, Schultz averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game on 42% shooting and 38% from 3-point. He was named to the Dispatch All-Area Second Team.

Schultz opened the season with 14 points in a loss to Wadena-Deer Creek. He then scored 11 points in a loss to Henning at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Schultz said he doesn’t really think about how many points he’ll score in a given game.

“Last year, I had a couple of 30-point games and when you go into a game you aren’t really thinking about how many points I myself am going to score, you just shoot it when you get a chance,” Schultz said.

Bestland said Schultz leads by example and gives full effort all the time in games and practice.

“He just attacks the rim and shoots the ball well,” Bestland said. “When you look at matchups with the other team, he can shoot from the outside so you have to guard him there and he has the length to score around the basket. If you put a smaller guy on him it’s tough because he can get to the basket, put a bigger guy on him and he can shoot from the outside. And he’s not a secret so teams are keying in on him and he’s still figuring out a way to get his baskets.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Grant Loge, Pequot Lakes, scored 24 points against Grand Rapids.

Noah Larson, Crosby-Ironton, tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds against Hinckley-Finlayson.

Beau Thoma, Little Falls, scored 38 points against Sauk Rapids.

Jaxon Janski, Little Falls, scored 24 points against Sauk Rapids.

Hockey: Matt Filippi, Little Falls, recorded five goals and an assist last week.

Connor Davis, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored four goals against Prairie Centre.

Wrestling: Eli Greenwaldt, Staples-Motley, won the Paul Bunyan Title at 106 pounds.

Carter Young, Pierz, won the Paul Bunyan Title at 113 pounds

Koby Endres, Wadena-Deer Creek, won the Paul Bunyan Title at 195 pounds.

Craig Ashton, Aitkin, won the Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Invite at 285.

Isaiah Schultz

Year: Senior

School: Staples-Motley

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Highlights: He scored 41 points against Verndale.