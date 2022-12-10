Male Area Athlete of the Week: Tuchtenhagen wins title at WDC

Trey Tuchtenhagen started his season off right.

The Pine River-Backus senior and Pequot Lakes/Pine River Backus Road Crew wrestler went 5-0 with four pins last week in his first action of the season.

He won the 182-pound title in the Dennis Kaatz Memorial Tournament at Wadena-Deer Creek. His title along with three other Road Crew wrestlers who won individual titles helped the Road Crew to the team championship.

“I had a good week of practice coming into the tournament and performed really well,” Tuchtenhagen said.

He pinned Tate Twardowski of Long-Prairie/Grey Eagle in the finals of the Dennis Kaatz Memorial. Twardowski is the sixth-ranked wrestler in Class 1A.

“I was just there to have fun and go wrestle,” Tuchtenhagen said. “I just went in to get some shots and see how I did.”

In a triangular last week with Walker-Hackensack-Akeley and Deer River, Tutchenhagen pinned his WHA opponent in 1:38 as the Road won 70-6. He also pinned his Deer River opponent in a 58-19 Road Crew win.

Road Crew head coach Travis Hoffarth said Tuchtenhagen has improved greatly since entering the wrestling room. He credits most of it to wrestling with state champion Conner Tulenchik, who graduated from PR-B last year.

“He was Connor's partner the last two years, and it’s paying off for him,” Hoffarth said. “He’s always been an extremely hard-working kid. He’s come in with some pretty high goals. Seeing his improvement over the last two years in being Connor’s practice partner has been really impressive. When a lot of kids in the room did not want to face Connor because of how aggressive he was even during practice. A lot of kids steered clear of that, but Trey said I’ll take it head on.”

Tuchtenhagen is grateful for the battles he had with Tulenchik.

“I see myself wrestling a lot like he did,” he said. “Working with him was very helpful in how far my technique has come as a wrestler.”

Tuchtenhagen just missed the state tournament last season at 182 pounds. He lost his true second-place match to Albany’s Hunter Tate in an 11-4 decision.

“It’s put a fire under me this year,” Tuchtenhagen said. “To lose that true second match has really gotten me ready for this year.”

Tuchtenhagen is also a captain for the Road Crew.

“He leads by example in the practice room,” Hoffarth said. “He is always going hard and then he is also the type of kid that knows where he came from. This was not a sport that came naturally to him. He’s always had to work very hard at it. He didn’t have a ton of success in elementary school or junior high. So, he’ll pull a kid off the side that’s not having the best day and let them know to keep working hard.”

Tuchtenhagen added: “I’ve stepped up this year as captain. It’s something that has come easy for me.”

Hoffarth said Tuchtenhagen is always ready to go no matter what the challenge is.

“He’s the type of kid that does not really back down to anyone,” he said. “He’s going to lay it on the mat and he’s one that will take on the biggest challenges.”

The biggest improvement Tuchtenhagen has made is in his strength.

“He’s been very dedicated to the weight room the last couple of years and his technique has continued to improve,” Hoffarth said. “Honestly when I think about it over the course of his career, I don’t think he’s missed more than five practices in his career. He’s one we can count on day after day.”

Techtenhagen added: “I have improved a lot since I started. It’s just getting in the weight room and learning technique.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Jared Hamilton, Pine River-Backus, scored 21 points against Menahga.

Beau Thoma, Little Falls, scored 20 points against Detroit Lakes.

Teshe Loer, Wadena-Deer Creek, scored 24 points against Staples-Motley.

Noah Oberfeld, Pierz, scored 21 points against Holdingford.

Hockey: Joey Welinski, Little Falls, tallied two goals against Orono

Easton Anderson, Northern Lakes, tallied two goals against Prairie Centre.

Jerome Martin, Northern Lakes, tallied two goals against Prairie Centre.

Wrestling: Parker Zutter, Road Crew, won the 113-pound title at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial.

Easton Miller, Road Crew, won the 120-pound title at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial.

Corbin Knapp, Road Crew, won the 195-pound title at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial.

Elijah Greenwadlt, Staples-Motley, won the 106-pound title at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial.

Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley, won the 145-pound title at the Dennis Kaatz Memorial.

