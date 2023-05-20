Male Area Athlete of the Week: White goes back-to-back at Deacon’s Lodge

Carter White owns Deacon’s Lodge.

The Staples-Motley sophomore won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second straight year with an even-par 72.

“I was keeping the ball in play and I was hitting most greens in regulation and just two-putting everything,” White said. “I would two-putt or better sometimes. I love my wedges and at Deacon’s, I can hit it where I have a lot of wedges in and that’s when I take advantage of the course.”

He followed his win at Deacon’s two days later with a second-place finish at the St. Cloud Country Club Invite with a 74. White recorded one birdie in his 2-over round in St. Cloud.

White became the Mid-State Conference Champion with his 1-under 71 Monday, May 15, at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids

“He is just extremely consistent as is witnessed by his scores,” S-M head coach Glen Hasselberg said. “He’s really only had one off day in our events. He puts his time in and it shows.”

White helped the Cardinals place third at the Mid-State Conference Championship just 10 strokes behind team champion Pequot Lakes.

He credits his success to his wedges, but an increase in length this season.

“I have a lot of confidence going into these meets,” White said. “I think I can win every one. I feel like I’ve been the most consistent with keeping the ball in play and doing my work around the green.”

White reached the Class 2A State Tournament last year as an individual. He shot a two-day score of 157, which tied for 23rd. He fired a Day One f 81 and a Day Two 76 at state.

White qualified for state as an eighth grader along with the entire Cardinals team. In his state tournament debut, White finished with a 166, which placed him 61st. He helped the team finish seventh.

“We are always golfing after practice and try to work on different shots and stuff,” White said. “Sometimes we go and we don’t even play golf. We just hit different shots at practice.”

Hasselberg mentioned White and his teammates cannot seem to stay off the golf course.

“It’s very typical for any number of our varsity level players that when we finish a practice they go out and play more,” Hasselberg said. “And when I say ‘they’ it’s way more than one. It’s rubbing off on the other guys. We left Park Rapids and went to Pizza Ranch in Wadena and they were all talking about how when we get back they were going to the golf course to play more golf. So they can’t get enough.”

A senior on the 2021 team, Beck Erholtz, is now one of the assistant coaches at Staples-Motley. White credits him for helping him get the victory in the Mid-State Conference meet.

“At Headwaters, he was helping me with different shots and stuff,” White said. “He’s been really helping me a lot. It helps my confidence and he’s been teaching me different shots that I didn’t even know I could make.”

Hasselberg added: “The three sophomores we have made state as eighth graders. Of course, Beck Erholtz was light years ahead of most of the field and they kind of rode his coattails and learned a lot from him. Now it’s their turn to pass it on to the other kids.”

The goal for White and his teammates is to get back to state.

“Since we did not get to state last year, we are really trying to get back,” White said. “We want to make ourselves known by winning the section title and making it to state as a team.”

Hasselberg added: “He went to state last year as a ninth grader individually, of course, that means the team didn’t make it. He’s been to the state tournament two straight years. I think for all of them it would be more important to them to make state as a team than as an individual and that rubs off on all of them.”

Other notable performances:

Baseball: Conner Quale, Pequot Lakes, 4-for-4 with two doubles including a walk-off against Upsala/Swanville. He went 3-for-4 with a double against Detroit Lakes.

Irvin Tulenchik, Pine River-Backus, struck out 11 against Mille Lacs.

Connor Davis, Wadena-Deer Creek, reached base four times including a home run against Sebeka.

Hudson Filippi, Little Falls, went 2-for-2 with a home run and double against Milaca.

Colbe Tappe, Staples-Motley, struck out 14 against Osakis.

Griffin Bettis, Staples-Motley, struck out 12 against Pine River-Backus.

Golf: Cole Woods, Wadena-Deer Creek, wins at Bemidji Town and Country Club.

