Male Area Athlete of the Week: Woods buries hat trick against rival

Wadena-Deer Creek’s first line has produced in big ways early in the season.

No one has produced more than senior captain Cole Woods.

Woods scored a hat trick and notched one assist in the Wolverines’ 5-2 win over Park Rapids last week. His performance gave him seven goals on the season to go along with 19 assists.

Woods’ 26 points lead Section 6-1A.

“It felt relieving,” Woods said of his hat trick. “I’m trying not to force the goals to come this year. Just feed the puck as much as I can and when they come to me for some reason my stick was a puck magnet that night and I buried the goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

WDC head coach and Woods’ father Scott Woods said it was nice for Woods to be on the scoring end of his points against Park Rapids.

“The past couple of years he’s been our leading scorer, it’s just for whatever reason the goals haven’t gone in as much,” Scott Woods said. “He’s done a really nice job of moving the puck to other people and I told him to be patient with it and as long as we are winning games that’s all that matters. It was nice to see him score some goals against a big rival.

“I don’t think he did anything different. He was just playing the same game and when those chances came he was able to put it away. That whole line has played well together.”

Aron Sutherland is on the same line as Woods and has a team-leading 13 goals. Connor Davis has tallied eight goals and five assists as well for the WDC.

“Cole has created so much offense for them when he isn’t finding scoring chances he is just being patient and holding onto it and waiting for the right opportunities,” Scott Woods said. “That’s why he has so many assists because he is poised with the puck and not in a rush to do anything with it.”

Cole Woods added: “It helps that one of my linemates Aron Sutherland is scoring a lot and Connor Davis is a good goal scorer too. I get them the puck and they bury it. Our line moves the puck and I can be confident in giving them the puck. It’s fun.”

Woods has recorded two points or more in every game this season.

He tallied three assists in an 8-1 win over North Shore Nov. 26. He followed it with a three-assist and one-goal performance in a 6-0 victory over Morris-Benson Nov. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woods dished four assists in a 7-0 win over Prairie Centre Dec. 6. The next game he scored two goals and recorded two assists in a 7-4 win over Red Lake Falls.

Before his hat trick performance against Park Rapids, Woods registered three assists in a 7-5 win over Bagley-Fosston Dec. 12.

“I’m just more confident with the puck,” Cole Woods said. “Trying to make that extra move. Make a few guys miss and shoot the puck a little more often.”

As a junior last season, Woods scored 25 goals and notched 21 assists to lead the Wolverines in points.

As a sophomore, he led WDC in points with nine goals and six assists. Woods played in 26 games as a freshman and had 11 assists to go along with one goal.

“He’s really improved his patience,” Scott Woods said. “It’s a tough thing, you know, you want things to go well every night and sometimes they don’t and you have to find a way for things to come to you and he’s done that.”

Scott Woods called his son a good, competitive leader.

“We’ve got four captains this year and two are really fiery and competitive and are going to get guys going that way and two of them are a little quieter,” he said. “And you see Cole as the competitive guy, but he also really cares for his teammates which is something not everyone sees.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Woods also said it’s been fun to coach his son.

“Sometimes it goes well and sometimes you are going to butt heads during the year and that’s just a part of it,” he said. “It’s a neat experience. I’ve been able to coach all my sons and it’s fun to see and be a part of it.”

Cole Woods added: “We get into it sometimes just because that’s father-son stuff. But it’s great. It’s totally different than having him at home. He’s coach and that’s how it is. He treats me like anyone else.”

Other notable performances:

Basketball: Isaiah Schultz, Staples-Motley, recorded 26 points against Pine River-Backus.

Shawn Schmitz, Verndale, scored 22 points against Upsala.

Eli Christy, Aitkin, scored 28 points against Hinckley-Finlayson.

Eli Miller, Pillager, scored 24 points against Park Rapids.

Cole Woods

Year: Senior

School: Wadena-Deer Creek

Sport: Hockey

Position: Forward

Highlights: He scored a hat trick with an assist in a win against Park Rapids.

