Male Area Athlete of the Week: Yorek starts Nordic ski season strong

Ethan Yorek comes from a skiing family.

Now a senior at Little Falls, the younger Yorek has started the season strong, including a win in the Mora Nordic ski Invitational Saturday, Dec. 17.

Yorek won with a time of 39:19 which helped the Flyers boys’ team finish first.

Yorek skied the classic in 21:02 and the skate in 18:17. Both were top times.

“It was a good course for me,” Yorek said. “It was a longer race, which I enjoyed. It was also super flat which was nice for the classic race because it’s not super technical. So, I was able to just kind of double-pull it. You don’t need a ton of technique, you can just kind of hammer it out.”

Little Falls head coach Mattia Hendrickson said Yorek is always motivated when it comes time to race.

“He is always striving to do his best and leave everything he has out there in the race,” she said. “He’s always trying to push himself to be stronger and faster. In this race, he went out with a significant lead, so we talked about how to continuously push yourself and continue to get stronger. He ended up making a bigger gain on the guys chasing him because he was racing himself to see how fast he could go.”

Connor Grant and Elliott Oberton both finished in the top five for the Flyers at Mora. Alexander Oberton was in the top 10.

“It’s incredible to have everyone looking out for the team,” Yorek said. “Everyone wants to do well and make sure we are pushing each other at practice and keeping things going during the workouts. It’s a super cool environment for sure.”

Hendrickson said it’s fun to watch her team compete at practice.

“When they are doing workouts, they are pushing each other super hard and are very, very competitive,” she said. “At the same time, they get along really well and I’m proud of the team in how they put it all out there, but if someone needs something they can put that aside and be friends and good teammates after.”

Yorek teamed up with Elliott Oberton to win the sprint relays at Detroit Mountain Nov. 29.

“He’s a strong overall skier,” Hendrickson said. “We have always been able to rely on him to put together a good race every time we are on the course. Whether it’s classic, skate or combo he is just overall a very strong skier.”

Both Yorek and Hendrickson said the biggest improvement he’s made is in his classic technique.

“The coaching is incredible,” Yorek said. “Mattia does an incredible job of making sure we video each other at practice and see our forms side-by-side. Practices are great and they really know what they are doing. Connor (Grant) and Mattia have helped greatly in improving my form and it’s been nice to have that improvement.”

Hendrickson added: “His classic ski has come a long way in the past couple of years. He proved it with his classic and skate times in Mora. He’s always working on getting faster.”

Yorek’s older brother, Colton, was someone Ethan looked up to as a skier. His older brother Grant Yorek graduated last year.

“Colton is the one who got me into it,” Yorek said. “Definitely having the older brothers to keep me going and they are always super encouraging. It’s all my family.”

Yorek is a Flyer captain. He said he tries to lead by example.

“Working hard in the workouts and trying to let my work ethic speak for itself,” Yorek said.

Hendrickson added: “He is really a strong leader. He leads quietly, but through his actions. He is a positive leader for his teammates and has a lot of positive things to say. He is motivating others and we are going to miss his leadership next year.”

Last season, Yorek missed All-State honors by four spots. He finished 29th in 31:15.5 which led the Flyers to a 13th-place finish at state.

As a sophomore, Yorek finished 30th at state in 21:47.4. He also raced in state as a freshman and placed 97th.

“I’m hoping to get All-State this year if I make it,” Yorek said. “It would be super cool and something I am reaching for.”

