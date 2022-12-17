Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders dominate Spartans in win

Central Lakes College hosts Minnesota State Dec. 16

Langston Binns
Langston Binns
December 16, 2022 10:20 PM
BRAINERD — Langston Binns scored 21 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 94-79 win over Minnesota State Spartans Friday, Dec. 16.

Denzil Walker and Anthony Burch each added 18 points for the Raiders.

CLC recorded 42 bench points with Michael Scott scoring 13 of those.

The Raiders led 55-35 at halftime and led by as many as 29 points in the first half.

Minnesota State 35 44 — 79

Central Lakes 55 39 — 94

MINNESOTA STATE

Mikele Kambalo 5, Akok Aguer 14, Yonis Mohamud 17, Matt Gooselaw 7, Malachi Thomas 3, Foday Sheriff 14, Brett Engelmeyer 18, Alex Dawson 1. FG 25-68 (36.8%), FT 13-19 (68.4%). 3-point 16-41 (39%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 5, Anthony Burch 18, Langston Binns 21, Denzil Walker 18, TJ Kornbaum 6, Davion Jackson 5, Broden Fleisher 6, David Felix 2, Michael Scott 13. FG 34-65 (52.3%), FT 20-33 (60.6%). 3-point 6-18 (33.3%). Overall: 4-5. Next: hosts Riverland 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

