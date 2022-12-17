Men’s College Basketball: Raiders dominate Spartans in win
Central Lakes College hosts Minnesota State Dec. 16
BRAINERD — Langston Binns scored 21 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 94-79 win over Minnesota State Spartans Friday, Dec. 16.
Denzil Walker and Anthony Burch each added 18 points for the Raiders.
CLC recorded 42 bench points with Michael Scott scoring 13 of those.
The Raiders led 55-35 at halftime and led by as many as 29 points in the first half.
Minnesota State 35 44 — 79
Central Lakes 55 39 — 94
MINNESOTA STATE
Mikele Kambalo 5, Akok Aguer 14, Yonis Mohamud 17, Matt Gooselaw 7, Malachi Thomas 3, Foday Sheriff 14, Brett Engelmeyer 18, Alex Dawson 1. FG 25-68 (36.8%), FT 13-19 (68.4%). 3-point 16-41 (39%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Carrson Jones 5, Anthony Burch 18, Langston Binns 21, Denzil Walker 18, TJ Kornbaum 6, Davion Jackson 5, Broden Fleisher 6, David Felix 2, Michael Scott 13. FG 34-65 (52.3%), FT 20-33 (60.6%). 3-point 6-18 (33.3%). Overall: 4-5. Next: hosts Riverland 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
