NHRA: Capps grabs 75th career win at BIR

BRAINERD — They call Ron Capps “The King of the Zoo” at Brainerd International Raceway.

He proved it Sunday, Aug. 20, by recording his 75th career win in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals by edging Robert Hight in the Funny Car finals with an elapsed time of 3.887 at 332.75 mph.

It’s Capps’ seventh time holding the trophy in the winner’s circle at BIR, which puts him in second place all time at the track and four behind John Force.

“There’s just something about this place,” Capps said. “My career started here and we make a point to go out and celebrate in the Zoo. We did it last night and there is just something about it.”

Capps isn’t only a fan favorite. His assistant crew chief Tom Buckingham is from the lakes area and his wife is from Minnesota.

“(Buckingham’s) dad took us on a fishing guide on Thursday,” Capps said. “My wife has a ton of family and our condo here at the track is always full of relatives which is great. That’s part of why we have so much success here. It was cool to get the win with my family around. We are taking (the trophy) out to the Zoo tonight. We did it last time we won here and made sure everyone who helped us win has a chance to get a picture and maybe pour a shot over it.”

Ron Capps smiles after winning the Funny Car event at the Lucas Oils NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Brainerd International Raceway. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

As for the milestone of 75 career wins, Capps owns 74 Funny Car victories to one Top Fuel victory. It ties him with one of his mentors, former Top Alcohol Funny Car champion and Top Fuel driver Pat Austin.

“He is one of my heroes,” Capps said. “I got to be around him early in my career when I was a crew guy and I always strived to be Pat Austin. He had ice in veins and to stand behind his car back then I used to look at the list and ‘Pat Austin 75 wins’ that used to be so out of this universe. So when I came around the corner and someone was holding up 75 wins. It blew my mind.”

Capps entered Sunday’s eliminations as the No. 1 qualifier with a low elasped time of 3.894 at 330.23 mph over the four qualifying sessions Friday and Saturday.

He continued his momentum with an elapsed time of 3.906 at 330.23 mph in the opening round of eliminations to knock off Jim Campbell.

Capps then faced off against Tim Wilkerson in the quarterfinals and ran a 3.892 at 333.08 mphs to advance to the semifinals.

It set up a rematch of last year’s final in the semifinals as Capps faced off against Bob Tasca III. Tasca knocked off Blake Alexander in the opening round and Cruz Pedregon in the quarterfinals.

Capps cruised to the finals with an elapsed time of 3.914 at 327.66 mph as Tasca smoked the tires in the left lane.

Ron Capps competes in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“I told Tasca that the run they had in Q4 was one of the runs of the weekend,” Capps said. “It was hot and that showed that they are doing a great job.”

In the other semifinal, it was a John Force Racing matchup with Force facing off against Hight. In a similar story, Force smoked the tires in the left lane which gave Hight an easy victory over his teammate with an elapsed time of 3.918 at 325.61 mph.

Hight was celebrating his 54th birthday Sunday at BIR and was looking for his second victory at the track. Capps denied him the birthday gift with a narrow win over Hight in the finals.

Hight’s 3.900 elapsed time was .013 behind Capps’ with Capps edging Hight in reaction time.

“I feel the pressure,” Capps said. “We work so well as a team and it’s rare to have a crew that hangs out with each other after hours. These guys live a rough life and are on the road together a long time and they hang out all the time which I love about our team. I just don’t want to make a mistake. I could hear Robert behind me like a video game and it was a huge relief.”

The opening round of the Funny Car eliminations featured two big upsets which included points leader Matt Hagan falling to Dave Richards. Hagan came in at the No. 3 qualifier.

Funny Car winner Ron Capps, left, and Antron Brown, Top Fuel dragster winner have fun on the stage at the top end of Brainerd International Raceway after the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

JR Todd was the No. 2 qualifier headed into Sunday’s eliminations and lost to Dale Creasy Jr.

Capps entered the weekend 61 points behind Hagan in the points race. With Capps’ victory and Hagan first-round loss, Capps leapfrogged Hagan as the Funny Car points leader and now leads by 21 points.

Capps is the current Funny Car world champion where he’d won it back-to-back seasons.

“We’ve had great consistency this year,” Capps said. “It grows my confidence and each other’s confidence and it’s just fun right now. We wanted to get to Indy and win the regular season points like last year. It’s fun to set those goals and attain them like that.”

Capps not only heads to Indianapolis as the points leader, but he is also the reigning champion.

“I can’t believe I’m going to Indy as defending champion,” Capps said.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.