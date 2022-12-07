Nordic Skiing: Baird, Brainerd girls bring home gold

DETROIT LAKES — Annelise Baird posted a first-place time of 41:01 to lead the Brainerd Warrior girls to first place Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Maplelag Triangular.

Baird recorded the fastest skate time of 16:05 and followed it with a 24:56 on her classic skate. Addie Ryan placed fourth followed by Katelyn Kennedy in fifth, Bridget Collins in sixth, Ellie Brown in ninth and Cally Robertson in 10th place.

The Little Falls Flyers girls finished third with Beth Ahlin’s seventh-place time of 43:19 leading the way.

On the boys' side, the Flyers topped Brainerd 14 points. Ethan Yorek’s second-place time of 34:02 led the Flyers with Elliott Oberton in third and Connor Grant in fourth.

Brainerd was led by Eli Knapp’s fifth-place time of 34:56. Lance Hastings finished seventh, Gabe Hallgren eighth and Taite Knapp ninth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 389, 2-Brainerd 375, 3-Moorhead 342

Individual winner: Zaine Braaten (Moorhead) 32:19

Brainerd results: 5-Eli Knapp 34:56, 7-Lance Hastings 35:19, 8-Gabe Hallgren 35:25, 9-Taite Knapp 35:43, 11-Karlton Anderson 37:37, 13-Leif Hoffman 38:08, 15-Owen Robertson 38:26, 15-Alex Lelwica 38;26, 18-Joe Neumann 38:49, 19-Eli Hallgren 39:22, 21-Silas Osborne 39:49, 23-Haden Hagen 40:32, 27-Wyatt Brown 42:14, 32-Jaret Soxman 43:44, 33-Ethan Nash 44:04, 37-Austin Asher 47:23, 38-Sam Renner 47:52, 39-Jason Feigum 47:58, 40-Jake Stockinger 48:12, 42-Carter Erickson 49:33, 43-Wyatt Simmonet 49:42, 44-Truman Dirks 49:51, 45-Micah Biermaier 50:05, 46-Jed Soxman 50:17, 50-Kyle Peterson 53:44, 51-Kaiden Raske 54:22, 53-Joe Otto 55:11, 54-Cole Fjeld 55:40, 56-Leopold Famoso 59:01,l 58-Rylan Conkins 1:03:13

Little Falls results: 2-Ethan Yorek 34:02, 3-Elliott Oberton 34:38, 4-Connor Grant 34:52, 6-Alexander Oberton 35:04, 10-Eddie Sobiech 36:28, 12-Angus Rustad 37:53, 14-Chase Olsen 38:09, 22-Christian Oslund 39:50, 28-Camren Schwin 42:19, 30-Antonio Becker 42:44, 31-Nicholas Sprang 42:50, 49-Cayden Olsen 53:30

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 388, 2-Moorhead 380, 3-Little Falls 341

Individual winner: Annelise Baird (Brd) 41:01

Brainerd results: 1-Baird 41:01, 4-Addie Ryan 42:49, 5-Katelyn Kennedy 43:09, 6-Bridget Collins 43:19, 9-Ellie Brown 43:59, 10-Cally Robertson 44:49, 12-Emma Balsley 45:15, 14-Ashtyn Kubista 45:20, 19-Grace Loney 46:35, 21-Alice Balsley 46:40, 2-Caroline Holcomb-Smith 46:41, 24-Holly Bergin 48:13, 28-Anja Storbakken 49:36, 32-Myia Nelson 51:02, 34-Emily Bastian 51:22, 35-Stella Hagen 51:41, 38-Kaya Anderson 52:57, 39-Ava Capelle 53:19, 40-Elizabeth Rademacher 54:07, 48-Hannah Hayes 57:07, 51-Audrey Hastings 57:44, 53-Mya Frank 1:00:08, 56-Gretchen Paysee 1:04:42, 57-Avery Duerr 1:04:48, 58-AnneMarie Cady 1:05:34

Little Falls results: 7-Beth Ahlin 43:21, 13-Ainsley Kresha 45:19, 18-Aliza Kresha 46:21, 25-Sarah Wolbeck 48:37, 27-Isebelle Segler 49:21, 29-Elyse Yorek 49:44, 3-Claire Anderson 50:09, 36-Molly Petrowitz 51:53, 41-Adeline Sobiech 54:08, 42-Claire Zupko 54:11, 43-Courtney Herdering 54:21, 44-Emma Catlin 55:47, 45-Brenna Magee 55:53, 46-Ellie Larsen 56:12, 54-Julia Lange 1:01:43, 55-Lillian Pasela 1:04:30