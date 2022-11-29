Nordic Skiing: Brainerd girls ski to 1st, boys 2nd behind Flyers
The Brainerd Warriors, Little Falls Flyers and Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines opened the season Tuesday, Nov. 29.
DETROIT LAKES — Led by the second-place duo of Annelise Baird and Ellie Brown the Brainerd Warriors girls' team captured the season-opening Moorhead Invite Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Detroit Mountain.
The Baird-Brown team completed the sprint relay in 13:59.9 to finish behind a team from Sartell/Cathedral, which posted a winning time of 13:37.1.
Brainerd’s state sprint relay team from last year of Addie Ryan and Isabelle Smith placed fifth in 14:50.1.
Emma Balsley and Cally Robertson also cracked the top 10 with a seventh-place time of 15:06.7 followed by Ashtyn Kubista and Grace Loney in 11th with a 15:53.3.
The Brainerd boys' team placed second, but just three points behind first-place Little Falls.
The Flyers landed the top two relays with Elliott Oberton-Ethan Yorek winning the event in 11:00.3. Connor Grant-Alexander Oberton finished second in 11:23.3.
Brainerd then rattled off four of the next five positions with Elias and Taite Knapp placing third in 11:34.3.
Karlton Anderson-Lance Hastings posted a fifth-place 12:00.4. Elijah and Gabe Hallgren were sixth in 12:14.9 and Leif Hoffman and Joe Neumann finished seventh in 12:19.9.
The Flyer girls tied for fourth with Elizabeth Ahlin and Ainsley Kresha teaming up to finish ninth.
“It was tight on the boys' side,” Warriors co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan said. “We’re off to a great start and it was great to get in a race and try new combinations of skiers. For some of those on the boys' side, this was their first varsity experience so overall it was a great result for our first race of the season.
“On a side note, both of our boys and girls junior varsity teams also won.”
Wadena-Deer Creek skied one boys' relay. The team of Bjorn Brunsberg and Grant Nelson placed 12th with a time of 12:44.2.