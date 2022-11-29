Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic Skiing: Brainerd girls ski to 1st, boys 2nd behind Flyers

The Brainerd Warriors, Little Falls Flyers and Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines opened the season Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Girls Nordic Skiers
Ellie Brown
By Dispatch staff report
November 29, 2022 05:49 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Led by the second-place duo of Annelise Baird and Ellie Brown the Brainerd Warriors girls' team captured the season-opening Moorhead Invite Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Detroit Mountain.

The Baird-Brown team completed the sprint relay in 13:59.9 to finish behind a team from Sartell/Cathedral, which posted a winning time of 13:37.1.

Girls Nordic Skiers
Annelise Baird

Brainerd’s state sprint relay team from last year of Addie Ryan and Isabelle Smith placed fifth in 14:50.1.

Emma Balsley and Cally Robertson also cracked the top 10 with a seventh-place time of 15:06.7 followed by Ashtyn Kubista and Grace Loney in 11th with a 15:53.3.

The Brainerd boys' team placed second, but just three points behind first-place Little Falls.

The Flyers landed the top two relays with Elliott Oberton-Ethan Yorek winning the event in 11:00.3. Connor Grant-Alexander Oberton finished second in 11:23.3.

Brainerd then rattled off four of the next five positions with Elias and Taite Knapp placing third in 11:34.3.

Karlton Anderson-Lance Hastings posted a fifth-place 12:00.4. Elijah and Gabe Hallgren were sixth in 12:14.9 and Leif Hoffman and Joe Neumann finished seventh in 12:19.9.

The Flyer girls tied for fourth with Elizabeth Ahlin and Ainsley Kresha teaming up to finish ninth.

“It was tight on the boys' side,” Warriors co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan said. “We’re off to a great start and it was great to get in a race and try new combinations of skiers. For some of those on the boys' side, this was their first varsity experience so overall it was a great result for our first race of the season.

“On a side note, both of our boys and girls junior varsity teams also won.”

Wadena-Deer Creek skied one boys' relay. The team of Bjorn Brunsberg and Grant Nelson placed 12th with a time of 12:44.2.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 588, 2-Brainerd 585, 3-Fergus Falls 495, 4-Moorhead 453, 5-Alexandria 444, 6-Sartell/Cathedral 297, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 126

Individual winner: Elliott Oberton-Ethan Yorek (Little Falls) 11:00.3

Brainerd results: 3-Elias Knapp-Taite Knapp 11:34.3, 5-Karlton Anderson-Lance Hastings 12:00.4, 6-Elijah Hallgren-Gabe Hallgren 12:14.9, 7-Leif Hoffman-Joe Neumann 12:19.9

Little Falls results: 2-Connor Grant-Alexander Oberton 11:23.3, 8-Parker Grant-Edward Sobiech 12:29.4, 9-Chase Olsen-Angus Rustad 12:32.7

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 12-Bjorn Brunsberg-Grant Nelson 12:44.2

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 573, 2-Moorhead 534, 3-Alexandria 450, 4t-Little Falls 441, 4t-Fergus Falls 441, 6-Sartell/Cathedral 429, 7-Detroit Lakes 207

Individual winner: Emma Jamison-Annabelle Tautges (Sartell/Cathedral) 13:37.1

Brainerd results: 2-Annelise Baird-Ellie Brown 13:59.8, 5-Addie Ryan-Isabelle Smith 14:50.1, 7-Emma Balsley-Cally Robertson 15:06.7, 11-Ashtyn Kubista-Grace Loney 15:53.3

Little Falls results: 9-Elizabeth Ahlin-Ainsley Kresha 15:35.6, 14-Alilza Kresha-Sarah Wolbeck 16:05.9, 22-Claire Anderson-isabelle Segler 18:04.5, 24-Molly Petrowitz-Claire Zupko 18:57.0

Next: Brainerd, Little Falls, WadenaDeer Creek at Detroit Mountain TBA Tuesday, Dec. 6.

