Nordic Skiing: Brainerd’s Baird, Little Falls’ Yorek crowned champions in Mora
Brainerd and Little Falls race in Mora Dec. 17
MORA — Annelise Baird won with a time of 47.27 to help the Brainerd Warrior girls finish second in the Mora Nordic ski meet Saturday, Dec. 17.
Little Falls’ Ethan Yorek won the boys race with a time of 40.27 to help the Flyers win the boys title.
Brainerd finished second with a score of 380 behind Elias Knapp who finished second in 40.27.
Little Falls girls placed fourth behind Beth Ahlin’s 10th place finish.
Ellie Brown finished eighth for the Warriors. Gabriel Hallgrenm, Lance Hastings and Taite Knapp placed in the top 10 for the Warrior boys.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The boys skied well and again came close to a dominant Little Falls guys squad,” Brainerd head coach Chris Hanson said in an email. “The girls came roaring back from a little deficit to Sartell after the morning classic race to nearly overtake them after the afternoon freestyle pursuit.
‘Annelise Baird skied a dominant classic race and cruised to a pursuit victory in the freestyle later. A mere 4 points separated Brainerd and Sartell from first place as a team, and a slug of Brainerd girls were right behind the 4th scorer for Sartell, so we see a clear opportunity to catch them next time. It's great to be challenged as both teams are motivated to improve.”