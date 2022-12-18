Nordic Skiing: Brainerd’s Baird, Little Falls’ Yorek crowned champions in Mora

MORA — Annelise Baird won with a time of 47.27 to help the Brainerd Warrior girls finish second in the Mora Nordic ski meet Saturday, Dec. 17.

Little Falls’ Ethan Yorek won the boys race with a time of 40.27 to help the Flyers win the boys title.

Brainerd finished second with a score of 380 behind Elias Knapp who finished second in 40.27.

Little Falls girls placed fourth behind Beth Ahlin’s 10th place finish.

Ellie Brown finished eighth for the Warriors. Gabriel Hallgrenm, Lance Hastings and Taite Knapp placed in the top 10 for the Warrior boys.

“The boys skied well and again came close to a dominant Little Falls guys squad,” Brainerd head coach Chris Hanson said in an email. “The girls came roaring back from a little deficit to Sartell after the morning classic race to nearly overtake them after the afternoon freestyle pursuit.

‘Annelise Baird skied a dominant classic race and cruised to a pursuit victory in the freestyle later. A mere 4 points separated Brainerd and Sartell from first place as a team, and a slug of Brainerd girls were right behind the 4th scorer for Sartell, so we see a clear opportunity to catch them next time. It's great to be challenged as both teams are motivated to improve.”

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 388, 2-Brainerd 380, 3-Mora 348, 4-Cloquet 301, 5-Sartell 275, 6-St. Cloud Crush 190, 7-North Shore 146, 8-SJP 57

Individual winner: Ethan Yorek (LF) 39.19

Brainerd results: 2-Elias Knapp 40.27, 6-Gabriel Hallgren 42.06, 7-Lance Hastings 42.28, 9-Taite Knapp 42.34, 14-Elijah Hallgren 43.52, 15-Alexander Lelwica 44.22, 16-Owen Robertson 44.22, 19-Leif Hoffman 44.41, 22-Karlton Anderson 45.58, 23-Hayden Hagen 46.55

Little Falls results: 1-Yorek 39.19, 3-Connor Grant 40.49, 4-Elliott Oberton 41.29, 8-Alexander Oberton 42.31, 13-Angus Rustad 43.43, 24-Chase Olsen 47.11, 28-Parker Grant 47.50, 29-Christian Oslund 47.52

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Sartell 375, 2-Brainerd 371, 3-Cloquet 360 4-Little Falls 331, 5-Mora 328, 6-St. Cloud Crush 261, 7-North Shore 64

Individual winner: Annelise Baird (Brd) 47.27

Brainerd results: 1-Baird 47.27, 8-Ellie Brown 50.54, 11-Cally Robertson 52.23, 13-Katelyn Kennedy 52.53, 14-Bridget Collins 52.58, 16-Addie Ryan 53.01, 17-Ashyn Kubista 54.00, 18-Emma Balsley 54.01, 19-Grace Loney 54.03, 20-Isabelle Smith 54.05, 41-Anja Storbakken 1:02.35

Little Falls results: 10-Beth Ahlin 51.15, 12-Ainsley Kresha 52.52, 25-Sarah Wolbeck 55.12, 26-Aliza Kresha 55.17, 29-Isabelle Segier 55.50, 31-Elyse Yorek 57.50, 32-Claire Anderson 58.16, 34-Adeline Sobiech 59:01, 44-Molly Petrowitz 1:03.41