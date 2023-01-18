Nordic Skiing: Flyers boys ski to another win

KENSINGTON — Connor Grant finished second with a time of 17:33.47 to help the Little Falls Boys win the Alexandria Invite Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Flyer boys had four other skiers finish in the Top 10 as Eddie Sobiech placed fourth in 18:05.36 and Elliott Oberton placed fifth at 18:36.76. Ethan Yorek grabbed a sixth-place finish and Angus Rustad finished eighth.

Beth Ahlin paced the Little Falls girls to fourth with a sixth-place time of 22:24.21. Aliza Kresha finished 14th for the Flyers while Claire Anderson was 16th.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Grant Nelson placed 45th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 387, 2-Moorhead 372, 3-Fergus Falls 368, 4-Alexandria 313, 5-St. Cloud 256, 6-TrekNorth 246, 7-St. John’s Prep 219, 8-Sauk Rapids 180, 9-Willmar 138, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 106

Little Falls results: 2-Connor Grant 17:33.47, 4-Eddie Sobiech 18:05.36, 5-Elliott Oberton 18:36.76, 6-Ethan Yorek 19:03.36, 8-Angus Rustad 19:34.85, 13-Chase Olsen 20:08.57

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 45-Grant Nelson 23:49.46, 51-Nate Heppner 26:17.1

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 376, 2-Alexandria 369, 3-Fergus Falls 367, 4-Little Falls 345, 5-St. Cloud 268, 6-Sauk Rapids 239, 7-Willmar 138, 8-St. John’s Prep 104

Little Falls results: 6-Beth Ahlin 22:24.21, 14-Aliza Kresha 23:27.45, 16-Claire Anderson 23:46.5, 23-Ainsley Kresha 24:12.97, 24-Elyse Yorek 24:24.13, 30-Isabelle Segler 25:14.14