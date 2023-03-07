Nordic Skiing: Knapp, Brown named MVPs

BRAINERD — Elias Knapp and Ellie Brown were named the Most Valuable Players for the Brainerd Warriors boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams at the end-of-season banquet.

Eli Knapp<br/> Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Joe Otto and Avery Duerr were named Rookies of the Year. Gabriel Hallgren and Holly Bergin were named Most Improved.

The Warrior award went to Karlton Anderson and Addie Ryan while the Losos Award was given to Cally Robertson.

The Heart of the Warrior Award was presented to Grace Loney.

Captains for next year will be Knapp, Leif Hoffman and Lance Hastings for the boys’ team and Addie Ryan and Isabelle Smith for the girls.