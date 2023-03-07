99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Nordic Skiing: Knapp, Brown named MVPs

The Brainerd Warriors held their end-of-season awards night.

Girls Nordic Skiers
Ellie Brown
By Dispatch staff report
March 06, 2023 09:30 PM

BRAINERD — Elias Knapp and Ellie Brown were named the Most Valuable Players for the Brainerd Warriors boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams at the end-of-season banquet.

Eli Knapp.JPG
Eli Knapp<br/>
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Joe Otto and Avery Duerr were named Rookies of the Year. Gabriel Hallgren and Holly Bergin were named Most Improved.

The Warrior award went to Karlton Anderson and Addie Ryan while the Losos Award was given to Cally Robertson.

The Heart of the Warrior Award was presented to Grace Loney.

Captains for next year will be Knapp, Leif Hoffman and Lance Hastings for the boys’ team and Addie Ryan and Isabelle Smith for the girls.

