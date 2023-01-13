99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic Skiing: Knapp’s runner-up finish leads Brainerd boys to 1st, Warrior girls 2nd

The Brainerd Warriors and Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines competed in the Detroit Lakes Invite Thursday, Jan. 12.

A Nordic skier glides through the course.
Brainerd's Eli Knapp finds his grove Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, during the Detroit Lakes Invite at Maplelag Resort.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023 07:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CALLAWAY — Eli Knapp skied to a second-place time of 26:22.8 to lead the Brainerd Warriors boys’ team to a first-place finish Thursday, Jan. 12, in the Detroit Lakes Invite at Maplelag Resort.

The Warrior girls’ team, led by Addie Ryan’s third-place time of 29:56.9, finished second behind Bemidji by four points. Brainerd was without top skier Annalise Baird.

In her stead, however, Ryan secured her third-place finish with Bridget Collins in seventh, Cally Robertson in eight, Isabelle Smith in ninth, Ellie Brown in 12th and Katelyn Kennedy in 14th as Brainerd secured six of the top 15 spots in the girls’ race.

Addie Ryan
Addie Ryan skies to a third-place finish Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Maplelag Resort.
Karen Skoyles / Submitted Photo

“Addie had a great day,” Warriors co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan said. “She’s a great endurance athlete. She’s a mountain bike racer in the fall and filled a need for us last year by being in the sprint relay. With her background in biking, distance races are not a problem for her and she has a great competitive edge.

“Cally Robertson had a solid race and the girls are picking things up here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The top four skiers of the continuous pursuit led to the team's score.

“A few little glitches here and there and one of our races fell and if you fall you lose too many seconds,” Ryan said. “I think we’re as good as Bemidji, but they won today. And on that course, Bemidji girls always have their best races.”

Knapp skied to a 26:22.8, which put him behind only Moorhead’s Zaine Bratten who won the individual race with a 25:44.9.

Brainerd won the team title by 22 points over second-place Bemidji thanks to Gabe Hallgren’s fourth-place time of 27:05.1. He was followed by Taite Knapp’s sixth-place finish. Lance Hastings placed eighth followed by Leif Hoffman in ninth and Owen Robertson in 10th. Elijah Hallgren was 11th and Joseph Neumann in 13th as the Brainerd boys locked down eight of the top 15 spots.

“The boys were great and Eli is just coming into his own and getting better and better,” Ryan said. “Taite Knapp had a race that I’ve been waiting to see from him and he put it together well and had a great effort and Gabe Hallgren as well.

A Brainerd Nordic skier races up a hill.
Brainerd's Cally Robertson skies up a hill Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, during the Detroit Lakes Invite at Maplelag Resort.
Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

“We had some great efforts by the kids because it’s now crunch time for us. We have some big races coming up and then it’s sections.”

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 384, 2-Bemidji 362, 3-Fergus Falls 346, 4-Moorhead 340, 5-Alexandria 276, 6-Treknorth 216, 7-WDC 132, 8-Detroit Lakes 101

Individual winner: Zaine Braaten (Moorhead) 25:44.9

Brainerd results: 2-Eli Knapp 26:22.8, 4-Gabriel Hallgren 27:05.1, 6-Taite Knapp 27:08.1, 8-Lance Hastings 27:27.1, 9-Leif Hoffman 27:27.1, 10-Owen Robertson 28:07.3, 11-Elijah Hallgren 28:28.7, 13-Joseph Neumann 28:51.7, 16-Alexander Lelwica 29:50.2, 17-Karlton Anderson 29:57.0, 22-Hayden Hagen 30:33.7

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 26-Grant Nelson 30:57.6, 44-Bjorn Brunsberg 33:17.0

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Bemidji 381, 2-Brainerd 377, 3-Alexandria 346, 4-Fergus Falls 336, 5-Moorhead 334, 6-Detroit Lakes 284, 7-Treknorth 191

Individual winner: Jaelyn Miller (Alex) 29:24.1

Brainerd results: 3-Addie Ryan 29:56.9, 7-Bridget Collins 30:17.9, 8-Cally Robertson 30:28.8, 9-Isabelle Smith 30:39.3, 12-Ellie Brown 30:52.4, 14-Katelyn Kennedy 30:58.8, 24-Emma Balsley 32:39.0, 27-Ashtyn Kubista 32:57.9, 32-Caroline Holcomb-Smith 33:54.7, 36-Alice Balsley 34:25.9

Next: Brainerd at Bemidji Inivte 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESNORDIC SKIING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Huskies defend home court against Trojans
Six area girls' basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 12.
January 12, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Anaka Schroeder
Prep
Gymnastics: St. Cloud knocks off Warriors
Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Jan. 12
January 12, 2023 10:12 PM
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Pierz wins 2 at home
3 area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 12.
January 12, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Mercedes Engstrom
Prep
Girls Hockey: Warriors skate past River Lakes
Brainerd/Little Falls at River Lakes Jan. 12
January 12, 2023 10:10 PM