Nordic Skiing: Trend continues upward for Section 8 skiers

BIWABIK — Whatever the format, the Brainerd Warriors seem to have the formula for state meet appearances.

Both the Warrior boys’ and girls’ teams advanced to the State Nordic ski meet scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik.

The Brainerd girls won the Section 8 title, while the boys finished second behind section champion Little Falls following the two-day event Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Maplelag Resort.

“Duluth East dominated the Mesabi East Invite, which is at Giants Ridge, and they dominated Section 7, which is a really good section,” Brainerd co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan said. “They’ll be a standout and up high. St. Paul Highland Park is another that will be very good in both boys and girls.

“Looking at the results so far, I think there are only three programs that are sending both its teams. If we were fifth and ninth last year, I think we’re certainly going to be in the upper half this year. If everybody has the day that we’re hoping for, I hope to be in the top five.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd’s Annelise Baird won the section pursuit title with a 34:51.44. The freshman was followed by senior Ellie Brown in eighth place, junior Bridget Collins in ninth place, senior Katelyn Kennedy in 15th and junior Addie Ryan in 16th.

“Last year at the state meet, Annelise was third on our team, but this year, the way she’s been skiing and the way she’s been dominating things, I know she’s looking to be All-State without a doubt,” Ryan said. “I don’t want to put words in her mouth, but as competitive as she is and as good as she is, she wants to be in that top 10 to 15 without a doubt.”

The stars of the girls’ team, however, were the sprint relay duo of junior Isabelle Smith and senior Cally Robertson. The speedy tandem won the relay with a time of 16:08.40 to hand Brainerd a three-point lead heading into Thursday’s pursuit.

“We had a chance all season long to mix and match,” Warriors co-head coach Chris Hanson said. “We had so many girls who skied so well in classic and in skating. In practice, you do some speed stuff and it seemed like we had a lot of kids and lots of pieces to the puzzle. It was just finding the right way to put them together where they fit the best and the Cally-Izzy team kind of came to the front after lots of long discussions.

“It sure looks like that’s a pretty powerful combination.”

At last year’s state meet, Brainerd placed fifth. Ellie Brown finished 29th in the pursuit with a 37:16.4. Six spots behind her was Baird with a 37:50.3.

Our goals were very state focused and more about what we wanted to do at state this year versus just making it to state. Mattia Hendrickson

Smith was a state relay participant last year. She teamed with Addie Ryan to finish 14th in 19:21.44.

“It’s not just the kids, but Mary Clair and I and some of the section coaches we’ve talked and you can kind of do well at the conference level and some of the local meets and stuff. Sometimes you go up to the state meet and you get spanked by the metro teams. You get it handed to you. The last few years, we’ve been going up there and we’ve been doing the Mesabi meet, and you can kind of say, ‘you know what? Outstate schools, you get seven skiers and we can compete with the very best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have to admit, we as a coaching staff have made some adjustments, too. We want to show up and be competitive and go head-to-head with some of the best schools.”

For the Brainerd boys only Eli and Taite Knapp return to state. Eli Knapp finished 27th in the pursuit to help the Warrior boys place ninth as a team. Knapp was two spots away from an All-State finish and that is his goal Thursday. He posted a 31:16.7 at Giants Ridge last year, but skied to a third-place pursuit time of 29:58.16 in sections.

Brainerd's Owen Robertson glides atop the snow on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Section 8 meet at Maplelag Resort. Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

Behind him at sections was sophomore Gabe Hallgren in sixth place, freshman Owen Robertson in ninth, senior Eli Hallgren in 10th and sophomore Joe Neumann in 13th.

“They’re excited to be going,” Ryan said. “They want to make a statement there. Our boys are a young team, but they’re not stepping back because of that factor. We really only have one senior on the boys' side.”

Said Hanson: “The last year, a lot of those guys would have been on some varsity squads that weren’t as deep as ours. They were watching the older guys and after graduating five guys a lot of people thought that was a big hit and this was going to be a rebuilding year. Well, it didn’t take very long to realize this wasn’t a rebuilding year. This was a let’s see if we can go right back to where we left off kind of year."

Like last year, Taite Knapp made a name for himself in the sprint relay. He and the graduated Noah Schaeffer posted a fifth-place time of 16:40.48 at state.

During the section meet, Lance Hastings joined Knapp and the two won the section title with a 13:44.30, which was 21 seconds faster than the runner-up team from Little Falls.

“With what they did by pretty much dominating the section, we’re looking for some high placement for them,” Ryan said. “The other factor is, for both the boys and girls, we prefer hillier courses. Maplelag has a couple of hills in there, but it’s not as challenging as the state courses will be. I think, actually, with our hill climbing abilities and our endurance, that we are going to fair very well in the sprint and pursuit parts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Little Falls boys won the section 8 title thanks to Ethan Yorek’s pursuit title followed by Connor Grant’s runner-up finish. Elliott Oberton was eighth followed by Angus Rustad in 15th and Chase Olsen in 23rd.

Little Falls' Connor Grant freestyles his way to a second-place finish on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Section 8 meet at Maplelag Resort. Jared Rubado / Forum News Service

At state last year, York finished 26th to just miss All-State honors. Grant placed 51st, Alexander Oberton was 96th and Rustad finished 101st.

“We had basically our entire varsity returning after last year so at the end of the season, we had a meeting and talked about our season,” Flyers head coach Mattia Hendrickson said. “Our goals were very state focused and more about what we wanted to do at state this year versus just making it to state. The boys have some really high goals for competing at the state meet. That’s kind of been our focus the whole year just being at our best at state.

“We’ve trained through our races so far just trying to get our bodies at their absolute peak when they’re at the state meet.”

Elliott and Alexander Oberton switched roles this year. Elliott will be doing the pursuit while Alexander will team up with state-savvy Edward Sobiech to do the sprint relay.

Alexander Oberton and Sobiech finished second behind Brainerd at sections. Sobiech and Elliott Oberton finished 12th at last year’s state meet.

“The brothers flip-flopped, but Eddie is back,” Hendrickson said. “He’s doing it again. He has a lot of confidence in that area and he really enjoys it. Alex has learned a lot from Eddie and his relay performances have continued to improve throughout the season as he’s learned the ropes of the relay.

“I’m really excited for Ethan and Connor. I’m just hoping we can stay healthy before we get there. Last year, Connor was sick at the state meet last year. He did not place where he hoped last year so I know he has really high hopes for this year. Both of them, obviously, want to be in the top 25 All-State. They have higher hopes than that, but I do know that would be where their goals start.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

State Nordic Skiing

Who: Brainerd girls’ team, Brainerd boys’ team, Little Falls boys’ team

Where: Giants Ridge Resort, Biwabik

Schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Girls team sprint qualification 1 11 a.m.; Girls team sprint qualification 2 11:25 a.m.; Girls team sprint qualification 3 11:50 a.m.; Boys team sprint qualification 1 12:15 p.m.; Boys team sprint qualification 2; 12:40 p.m.; Boys team sprint qualification 3 1:05 p.m.

Girls sprint relay finals 2:15 p.m.

Boys sprint relay finals 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Girls classic 10 a.m.; Boys classic 10:45 a.m., Girls freestyle 2 p.m., Boys freestyle 3 p.m.

