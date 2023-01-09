Nordic Skiing: Warrior ski to pair of 5ths, Flyer boys 2nd

BIWABIK — Eli Knapp skied to a fifth-place classic time of 15:32.4 and Annelise Baird skied to a seventh-place classic time of 18:25.4 to lead the Brainerd Warriors boys’ and girls’ teams to matching fifth-place finishes Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Mesabi East Invite at Giants Ridge.

Ellie Brown placed 24th in the classic while Addie Ryan finished 25th in the freestyle followed by Cally Robertson’s 28th-place finish for Brainerd’s 486 points.

On the boys’ side, Gabe Hallgren finished 22nd in the classic. Taite Knapp placed 26th and Lance Hastings 28th in the freestyle for the Warriors’ 491 team points.

“The race is a key part of our schedule because we get a good look at teams from outside our section and conference to see how we fare against the metro area teams and Section 7 perennial powerhouses like Duluth East and Ely,” Brainerd co-head coach Chris Hanson said. “More importantly, we get two days to ski on the state meet race courses, and we have every intention to return here in February to ski the trails again against the best in the state.

Annelise Baird Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Duluth East won the boys' race with 559 points. Little Falls finished second with 525 team points.

Ethan Yorek finished seventh in the classic with a 15:37.1. Edward Sobiech placed 24th in the classic. Connor Grant was fifth in the freestyle with Elliot Obeton finishing 11th.

The Little Falls girls’ team finished 28th overall with Beth Ahlin’s 30th-place finish in the freestyle leading the way.

“Coach Mary Claire Ryan and I were impressed by every single performance,” Hanson said. “With the limited entries allowed at this event, each team is allowed to race only their top 10 skiers, with six racing varsity and four junior varsity. We posted not only top-notch fifth-place varsity results as a team, but we showcased our depth by taking a second (boys) and third (girls) in the JV division.

“Brainerd skiers are at a place right now where we are skiing really well as a group. The skiers' good attitudes, good technique and good choices in the heart of the racing season are starting to pay off.”

Boys results

Team scores (56 teams): 1-Duluth East 559, 2-Little Falls 525, 3-Wayzata 5-4, 4-Robbinsdale-Armstrong 495, 5-Brainerd 491, 6-Stillwater 479, 7-Orono 449, 8-Rogers 446, 9-Elk River/Zimmerman 445, 10-Forest Lake 444, 11-Highland Ski Club 442

Individual classic winner: Tommy Simmonds (Prior Lake) 14:42.1

Brainerd classic results: 5-Eli Knapp 15:32.4, 22-Gabe Hallgren 16:38.4, 25-Eli Hallgren 16:4.3

Little Falls classic results: 7-Ethan Yorek 15:37.1, 24-Edward Sobiech 16:41.1, 29-Alexander Oberton 16:50.9

Individual freestyle winner: Oliver Miatke (Duluth East) 13:48.8

Brainerd freestyle results: 26-Taite Knapp 15:25.5, 28-Lance Hastings 15:32.6, 36-Leif Hoffman 15:53.3

Little Falls freestyle results: 5-Connor Grant 14:29.0, 11-Elliott Oberton 15:05.4, 58-Angus Rustad 16:53.0

Girls results

Team scores (57 teams): 1-Duluth East 554, 2-Stillwater 536, 3-Highland 516, 4-Minnetonka 503, 5-Brainerd 486, 6-Ely 485, 7-Elk River/Zimmerman 479, 8-Forest Lake 476, 9-Washburn 476, 10-Mounds View 455, 28-Little Falls 283

Individual classic winner:Della Bettendorf (Proctor/Hermantown) 16:45.1,

Brainerd classic results: 7-Annelise Baird 18:25.4, 24-Ellie Brown 19:18.2, 43-Katelyn Kennedy 20:30.4

Little Falls classic results: 90-AinsleyKresha 22:31.1, 93-Claire Anderson 22:52.7, Isabelle Segler 25:03.6

Individual freestyle winner: Zoe Devine (Ely) 16:09.6

Brainerd freestyle results: 25-Addie Ryan 18:31.9, 28-Cally Robertson 18:42.7, 41-Isabelle Smith 18:56.9

Little Falls freestyle results: 30-Beth Ahlin 18:44.1, 74-Aliza Kresha 20:02.7, 79-Sarah Wolbeck 20:25.5