Nordic Skiing: Warrior ski to pair of 5ths, Flyer boys 2nd
The Brainerd Warriors and Little Falls Flyers competed at the Mesabi East Invite.
BIWABIK — Eli Knapp skied to a fifth-place classic time of 15:32.4 and Annelise Baird skied to a seventh-place classic time of 18:25.4 to lead the Brainerd Warriors boys’ and girls’ teams to matching fifth-place finishes Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Mesabi East Invite at Giants Ridge.
Ellie Brown placed 24th in the classic while Addie Ryan finished 25th in the freestyle followed by Cally Robertson’s 28th-place finish for Brainerd’s 486 points.
On the boys’ side, Gabe Hallgren finished 22nd in the classic. Taite Knapp placed 26th and Lance Hastings 28th in the freestyle for the Warriors’ 491 team points.
“The race is a key part of our schedule because we get a good look at teams from outside our section and conference to see how we fare against the metro area teams and Section 7 perennial powerhouses like Duluth East and Ely,” Brainerd co-head coach Chris Hanson said. “More importantly, we get two days to ski on the state meet race courses, and we have every intention to return here in February to ski the trails again against the best in the state.
Duluth East won the boys' race with 559 points. Little Falls finished second with 525 team points.
Ethan Yorek finished seventh in the classic with a 15:37.1. Edward Sobiech placed 24th in the classic. Connor Grant was fifth in the freestyle with Elliot Obeton finishing 11th.
The Little Falls girls’ team finished 28th overall with Beth Ahlin’s 30th-place finish in the freestyle leading the way.
“Coach Mary Claire Ryan and I were impressed by every single performance,” Hanson said. “With the limited entries allowed at this event, each team is allowed to race only their top 10 skiers, with six racing varsity and four junior varsity. We posted not only top-notch fifth-place varsity results as a team, but we showcased our depth by taking a second (boys) and third (girls) in the JV division.
“Brainerd skiers are at a place right now where we are skiing really well as a group. The skiers' good attitudes, good technique and good choices in the heart of the racing season are starting to pay off.”