Nordic Skiing: Warriors 1st in girls, Flyers 1st in boys

BEMIDJI — Connor Grant of Little Falls won the boys race in 26:32.79 to lead the Flyer boys to a first-place finish at the Buena Vista Nordic Ski Invite Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Warriors finished second seven points behind the Flyers with Eli Knapp being the top finisher with a second-place time of 26:59.79.

Ellie Brown led the Warrior girls to first place with a second-place finish. Brown finished in 33:17.24. Bridget Collins was fourth for the Warriors.

Little Falls girls placed seventh behind Ainsley Kresha who finished 20th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 392, 2-Brained 385, 3-Bemidji 356, 4-Fergus Falls 348, 5-Moorhead 328, 6-Alexandria 293, 7-TrekNorth 228, 8-Sartell 190, 9-St. Cloud 156, 10-Detroit Lakes 38

Individual winner: Connor Grant (LF) 26:32.79

Brainerd results: 2-Eli Knapp 26:59.42, 5-Gabe Hallgren 28:07.42, 7-Eli Hallgren 28:32.69, 9-Taite Knapp 29:14.5, 12-Alex Lelwica 30:02.72, 17-Hayden Hagen 31:10.24

Little Falls results: 1-Grant 26:32.79, 3-Ethan Yorek 27:15.84, 6-Elliott Oberton 28:08.52, 11-Angus Rustad 29:54.8, 19-Chae Olsen 31:36.08, 30-Camren Schwinn 32:59.89Relay Results: 1-Alexander Oberton/Edward Sobiech (LF) 17:07.08, 2-Leif Hoffman/Owen Robertson (Brd) 17:18.08

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 378, 2-Sartell/Cathedral 366, 3-Moorhead 351, 4-Fergus Falls 350, 5-Alexandria 348, 6-Detroit Lakes 330, 7-Little Falls 316, 8-Bemidji 295, 9-St. Cloud 126, 10-TrekNorth 99

Individual winner: Jaelyn Miller (Alex) 32:56.88

Brainerd results: 2-Ellie Brown 33;17.24, 4-Bridget Collins 33:42.32, 9-Addie Ryan 34:33.23, 10-Cally Robertson 34:36.60, 22-Emma Balsley 36:04.04, 29-Grace Loney 37:11.54

Little Falls results: 20-Ainsley Kresha 35:55.33, 24-Elyse Yorek 36:20.95, 27-Claire Anderson 37:00.38, 41-Isabelle Segler 40:28.69, 42-Molly Petrowitz 40:28.69