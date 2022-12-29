Nordic Skiing: Warriors tab top spot in both boys and girls races at the Arboretum

BRAINERD — Nothing was stopping the Brainerd Warriors Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Northland Arboretum.

Both the girls’ and boys’ teams captured titles at their home course.

The Warrior boys beat out Little Falls by two points for the trophy with 387 total points.

Three Warrior boys landed in the top five with Eli Knapp finishing second in 35:14.05.

“I’m very pleased with how the boys are coming together,” Warriors co-head coach Mary Claire Ryan said. “There were a couple of them that were not so sure and not so confident and you got to tell them that yes we can compete with Little Falls, but you have to go out and do it.”

Lance Hastings placed third for Brainerd with Gabe Hallgren finishing fourth. Taite Eli Knapp was also in the top 10 in ninth place for the Warriors.

“Things are looking pretty good and solid,” Ryan said.

Knapp said he wanted to come into the race with a positive mindset.

“We had a little bit of a home-field advantage, I guess,” he said. “So coming in I just wanted to ski my hardest and finish what I started.”

Little Falls’ Ethan Yorek nabbed the top spot in the boys’ race with a 34:55.86.

“Ethan is so gritty and so competitive,” Little Falls head coach Mattia Hendrickson said. “I had a strong feeling that I would see him finish first.”

The Flyers also had two other boys in the top 10 with Elliott Oberton in fifth and Connor Grant in eighth.

“The boys’ team is working hard together at practice,” Hendrickson said. “They are really pushing each other and it’s nice to have a competitive team.”

As is tradition, the Brainerd Invite at the Northland Arboretum does a continuous pursuit which means there is no break between the classic and skate portion.

“It’s tough,” Knapp said of the format. “You just have to look at it as something different and different is fun. Just have to look at it as a good thing and something that will build you to become a better skier in the long run.”

It’s the second year in a row the Brainerd invite has mimicked what the section and state race is like with the sprint relay.

Brainerd’s relay team of Elijah Hallgren and Owen Robertson finished third while Hayden Hagen and Leif Hoffman finished fourth.

“Both our teams qualified for the finals which was exciting to have,” Ryan said. “They made me a little nervous, but it’s going to be that way all winter.”

Little Falls’ Edward Sobiech and Alex Oberton finished second in the relay.

Ryan said the boys' rivalry with Little Falls is competitive.

“What I enjoy about Nordic skiing is that we get to know a lot of these teams really well,” Ryan said. “We are out at all these races together and the kids get to know each other and we are on a good competitive basis with them. They congratulate each other regardless of place or team. It's a good healthy competition.”

Brainerd’s Annelise Baird continued her dominance with another win in 39:57.17 to help the Warrior girls place first ahead of Mora by six points.

“This format today was our first go as a race that resembles the section or state,” Warriors co-head coach Chris Hanson said. “With 14 teams participating today, it’s really encouraging to see our girls bounce back from a race where they finished second.”

Baird said she really wanted to do well at the home race.

“It's not an easy course, so we wanted to show the other teams what we are made of,” she said. “I just wanted to go out there and do well in classic and save some for the skate and I executed that.”

Hanson said if Baird continues to perform like this the state will start to take notice.

“Interesting, she kind of had an equipment malfunction today, so her result was even more impressive,” Hanson said. “She is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with in the section and maybe the people at the state level will start taking notice too, especially as a freshman.”

Addie Ryan and Cally Robertson each finished in the top 10 for the Warriors.

“All the other girls are capable of skiing fantastic races like Annelise has put together,” Hanson said. “When girls like Addie have a really good day, we really can use that in this format. We need everybody.”

Little Falls’ Beth Ahlin placed fifth for a Flyers team which finished fifth. She raced in 42:31.82.

“She was excited with her race today,” Hendrickson said. “She just continues to improve and is in a good spot mentally and physically. I’m looking forward to her season and I think she will have a great year.”

In the team relay, Bridget Collins and Isabelle Smith finished fifth while Emma Balsley and Ashtyn Kubista placed sixth for the Warriors.

“We let the kids converse and set it up for these meets, because it’s going to be a little bit of a chess puzzle to put together the right teams that give us the best scores,” Hanson said.

Next week, both Brainerd and Little Falls head to Biawik for a meet on the state course.

“It’s always a big event and a good opportunity to see what the state course is like for some of the skiers,” Ryan said.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 387, 2-Little Falls 385, 3-Mora 372, 4-Bemidji 340, 5-Fergus Falls 326, 6-Alexandria 310, 7-Sartell 309, 8-St. John’s Prep 237, 9-St. Cloud 138, 10-TrekNorth, 11-Sauk Rapids 70, 12-Detroit Lakes 68, 13-Willmar 65, 14-Wadena-Deer Creek 52

Continuous Pursuit Results

Individual winner: Ethan Yorek (LF) 34:55.86

Brainerd results: 2-Eli Knapp 35:14.05, 3-Lance Hastings 35:22.44, 4-Gabe Hallgren 35:47.47, 9-Taite Knapp 36:50.67, 15-Karlton Anderson 39:32.29, 22-Joe Neumann 40:31.39

Little Falls results: 1-Yorek 34:55.86, 5-Elliott Oberton 36:06.83, 8-Connor Grant 36:43.10, 13-Angus Rustad 39:01.50, 20-Chase Olson 40:25.90, 35-Parker Grant 43:51.46

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 29-Bjorn Brunsberg

Team Relay Results

Individual winner: Alex Williams/Ben Mulford (Mora) 15:00.71

Brainerd results: 3-Elijah Hallgren/Owen Robertson 15:42.09, 4-Hayden Hagen/Leif Hoffman 16:11.63

Little Falls results: 2-Edward Sobiech/Alex Oberton 15:31.95, DNQ-Nicholas Sprang/Camren Schwinn

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 373, 2-Mora 367, 3-Sartell 359, 4-Bemidji 356, 5-Little Falls 343, 6-Alexandria 336, 7-Fergus Falls 327, 8-St. Cloud 161, 9-Willmar 123, 10-TrekNorth 72, 11-Sauk Rapids 70

Continuous Pursuit Results

Individual winner: Annelise Baird (Brd) 39:57.94

Brainerd results: 1-Baird 39:57.94, 6-Addie Ryan 42:44.83, 10-Cally Robertson 44:08.45, 16-Katelyn Kennedt 45:57.23, 20-Ellie Brown 46:36.45, 31-Grace Loney 49:03.88

Little Falls results: 5-Beth Ahlin 42:31.83, 17-Ainsley Kresha 46:17.20, 28-Sarah Wolbeck 47:47.19, 34-Claire Anderson 49:48.47, 35-Isabelle Segler 50:15.58, 46-Molly Petrowitz 53:52.27

Team Relay Results

Individual winner: Ada Halverson/Annelise Moe (Mora) 17:37.98

Brainerd results: 5-Bridget Collins/Isabelle Smith 17:59.17, 6-Emma Balsley/Ashtyn Kubista 19:11.47

Little Falls results: 4-Aliza Kresha/Elyse Yorek 17:54.89, DNQ-Adeline Sobiech/Claire Zupko

Next: Brainerd, Little Falls at Mesabi East Saturday, Jan. 7.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

