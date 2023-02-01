6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nordic Skiing: Yorek, Flyer boys win at Maplelag

Little Falls and Wadena-Deer Creek competed in the Northstar Classic Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 07:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CALLAWAY — For the third year in a row, the Little Falls Flyers won the Northstar Classic Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Maplelag Resort.

Ethan Yorek’s first-place time of 15:56.7 in the 5-kilometer classic format paced the Flyers. Connor Grant finished third followed by Edward Sobiech fifth, Alexander Oberton seventh, Elliott Oberton eighth and Angus Rustad ninth.

Wadena-Deer Creek was led by Bjorn Brunsberg’s 26th-place time of 20:49.2.

The Flyers girls’ team placed third with Ainsley Kresha’s fourth-place time of 20:59.3 leading the way. Claire Anderson also landed in the Top 10 with a ninth-place 21:37.9. Beth Ahlin just missed the Top 10 as she placed 11th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 388, 2-Bemidji 371, 3-Moorhead 363, 4-TrekNorth 263, 5-Detroit Lakes 209, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 184

Individual winner: Ethan Yorek (LF) 15:56.7

Little Falls results: 3-Connor Grant 16:32.2, 5-Edward Sobiech 17:22.5, 7-Alexander Oberton 17:34.3, 8-Elliott Oberton 18:05.8, 9-Angus Rustad 18:08.7, 19-Chase Olsen 19:42.0, 24-Christian Oslund 20:35.0, 27-Nicholas Sprang 20:53.0, 28-Antonio Becker 21:01.4, 36-Cameron Schwinn 21:47.7, 38-Brayden Paulson 22:04.9, 46-Parker Grant 24:42.3, 54-Cayden Olsen 26:39.0

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 26-Bjorn Brunsberg 20:49.2, 44-Tayton Lehmann 23:40.2, 49-Nate Hepner 25:37.6

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 372, 2-Bemidji 369, 3-Little Falls 361, 4-Detroit Lakes 356, 5-TrekNorth 175

Individual winner: Mia Hoffmann (Bemidji) 20:02.1

Little Falls results: 4-Ainsley Kresha 20:59.3, 9-Claire Anderson 21:37.9, 11-Beth Ahlin 22:10.6, 19-Sarah Wolbeck 23:38.3, 21-Elyse Yorek 24:06.3, 23-Aliza Kresha 24:19.0, 29-Molly Petrowitz 24:56.2, 30-Isabelle Segler 24:57.3, 37-Emma Catlin 25:58.6, 39-Violet Swisher 26:23.0, 42-Claire Zupko 26:35.8, 44-Addie Sobiech 27:09.6, 48-Celia Rustad 27:50.2, 49-Alayna Neu 28:17.4, 51-Brenna Magee 28:43.8, 52-Ellie Larsen 29:16.8, 53-Hayli Hemigson 29:19.7, 55-Lily Laubach 29:21.8, 59-Julia Lange 31:01.9, 60-Brooke Litke 31:24.5, 62-Olivia Litke 32:38.6, 63-Ayla Iverson 33:19.2

Next: Little Falls, Wadena-Deer Creek in Section 8 meet at Maplelag Resort Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSLITTLE FALLS FLYERSWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINESNORDIC SKIING
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Mikkey White
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Mikkey White
Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 31, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Pirates prove too much for Raiders
Four boys basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 30.
January 30, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Gavin Hoelzel
Prep
Alpine Ski: Hoelzel, Chaney take title at Mount Ski Gull
Brainerd hosts Alpine Ski Invite at Mount Ski Gull Jan. 30
January 30, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Flyers secure road win
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Monday, Jan. 30.
January 30, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report