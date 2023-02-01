Nordic Skiing: Yorek, Flyer boys win at Maplelag

CALLAWAY — For the third year in a row, the Little Falls Flyers won the Northstar Classic Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Maplelag Resort.

Ethan Yorek’s first-place time of 15:56.7 in the 5-kilometer classic format paced the Flyers. Connor Grant finished third followed by Edward Sobiech fifth, Alexander Oberton seventh, Elliott Oberton eighth and Angus Rustad ninth.

Wadena-Deer Creek was led by Bjorn Brunsberg’s 26th-place time of 20:49.2.

The Flyers girls’ team placed third with Ainsley Kresha’s fourth-place time of 20:59.3 leading the way. Claire Anderson also landed in the Top 10 with a ninth-place 21:37.9. Beth Ahlin just missed the Top 10 as she placed 11th.

Boys results

Team scores: 1-Little Falls 388, 2-Bemidji 371, 3-Moorhead 363, 4-TrekNorth 263, 5-Detroit Lakes 209, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 184

Individual winner: Ethan Yorek (LF) 15:56.7

Little Falls results: 3-Connor Grant 16:32.2, 5-Edward Sobiech 17:22.5, 7-Alexander Oberton 17:34.3, 8-Elliott Oberton 18:05.8, 9-Angus Rustad 18:08.7, 19-Chase Olsen 19:42.0, 24-Christian Oslund 20:35.0, 27-Nicholas Sprang 20:53.0, 28-Antonio Becker 21:01.4, 36-Cameron Schwinn 21:47.7, 38-Brayden Paulson 22:04.9, 46-Parker Grant 24:42.3, 54-Cayden Olsen 26:39.0

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 26-Bjorn Brunsberg 20:49.2, 44-Tayton Lehmann 23:40.2, 49-Nate Hepner 25:37.6

Girls results

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 372, 2-Bemidji 369, 3-Little Falls 361, 4-Detroit Lakes 356, 5-TrekNorth 175

Individual winner: Mia Hoffmann (Bemidji) 20:02.1

Little Falls results: 4-Ainsley Kresha 20:59.3, 9-Claire Anderson 21:37.9, 11-Beth Ahlin 22:10.6, 19-Sarah Wolbeck 23:38.3, 21-Elyse Yorek 24:06.3, 23-Aliza Kresha 24:19.0, 29-Molly Petrowitz 24:56.2, 30-Isabelle Segler 24:57.3, 37-Emma Catlin 25:58.6, 39-Violet Swisher 26:23.0, 42-Claire Zupko 26:35.8, 44-Addie Sobiech 27:09.6, 48-Celia Rustad 27:50.2, 49-Alayna Neu 28:17.4, 51-Brenna Magee 28:43.8, 52-Ellie Larsen 29:16.8, 53-Hayli Hemigson 29:19.7, 55-Lily Laubach 29:21.8, 59-Julia Lange 31:01.9, 60-Brooke Litke 31:24.5, 62-Olivia Litke 32:38.6, 63-Ayla Iverson 33:19.2