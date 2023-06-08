99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep Golf: Olson finalists for top honor

Olson is on of eight finalists for the Mr ad Ms Minnesota Golf award.

Izzy Olson
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 3:57 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors senior Izzy Olson is one of eight finalists selected for the Ms. Minnesota Golf award.

The list was shaved to the top eight seniors Thursday, June 8.

Olson, who qualified for the Class 3A State Meet is joined by Rose Baynes (Eden Prairie), Hannah Boraas (Alexandria), Kate Burke (Edina), Avery O’Donnell (Elk River), Nicole Reineke (Chaska), Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) and Victoria Woytassek (Jordan).

From the group of finalists, two individual golfers will be presented with the award, Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf, at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 11, at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence.

The list of boys for the Mr. Minnesota Golf is John Esterley (Chaska), Kagan Kollar (Maple Grove), Joseph Rohlwing (Eastview), Zach Rouleau (Farmington), Kyler Schwamb (Farmington), Drew Teeter (Albert Lea), Max Wilson (Roseau) and Joseph Wisocki (Willmar).

The annual award was created in 2016 to recognize the outstanding male and female high school senior golfer based on their performance on the golf course, academic achievement and strength of character. Finalists are chosen by a committee of high school coaches and amateur golf representatives.

