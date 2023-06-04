99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sunday, June 4

Sports Prep

Track and Field: A total of 16 Warriors headed to state

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Section 8-3A Track and Field Finals Saturday, June 3.

Brenna Deason
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:23 PM

ST. MICHAEL — Brandon Stark and Brenna Deason both had a blue Saturday, June 3.

Blue as in first-place ribbon.

The two Brainerd Warriors collected two first-place individual finishes at the Section 8-3A Finals and helped a relay team also advance to the Class 3A State meet.

Stark won the 400-meter dash in 50.14 and also captured the 800 run in 1;58.3.

Brandon Stark
Deason broke two school records, both were already hers, to win the 100 dash in 12.13 and the pole vault in 11-4.

Stark teamed with Issak Malay, Charlie Pikula and Dillon MacLaughlin to place second in the 4x200 relay to advance to state.

Deason teamed with Kate Stadum, Ava Loney and Molly Hagelie to win the 4x100 relay in 49.17.

Emily Bastian qualified for state with her second-place 800 time of 2:18.45. Bastian also helped Brainerd’s 4x800 relay to first place with a time of 9:30.17. That team consisted of Brooke Wenz, Annelise Baird and Katelyn Kennedy.

Violet Goodwin also secured a spot at state as she finished second in the 100 hurdles with a 16.17.

Those 13 athletes will join Dylan Gross (shot put), Joe Smith (pole vault) and Cora Clough (high jump), who qualified for state during Wednesday’s prelims.

Both Brainerd Warriors head coaches Rod Reuer and Ashley Rutman were named Section 8-3A Coaches of the Year.

Boys team scores: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 140, 2-Moorhead 115, 3-Elk River 110, 4-Buffalo 87, 5-Brainerd 84, 6-Bemidji 71, 7-Sartell 49, 8-Rogers 37

110 hurdles: 1-Morris Suah (STMA) 14.85, 7-Kyle Peterson (Brd) 16.91

300 hurdles: 1- Suah 40.20

100 dash: 1-Michael Haugo (Moorhead) 11.0, 4-Isaak Malay (Brd) 11.41

200 dash: 1-Haugo 21.6, 3-Dillon MacLaughlin (Brd) 22.38

400 dash: 1-Brandon Stark (Brd) 50.14

800 run: 1-Stark 1:58.3, 8-Nolan Thiesse (Brd) 2:10.8

1600 run: 1-Max Salas (STMA) 4:32.36, 13-Leif Hoffman (Brd) 4:56.86, 18-Jason Feigum (Brd) 5:09.51, 19-Axton Svir (Brd) 5:18.92

4x100 relay: 1-Elk River 42.49, Brainerd DNF

4x200 relay: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 1:29.53, 2-Brainerd (Charlie Pikula, MacLaughlin, Stark, Malay) 1:29.88

4x400 relay: 1-Elk River 3:26.33, 8-Brainerd (Preston Miller, Thiesse, Joe Neumann, Matt Toews) 3:47.25

4x800 relay: 1-Buffalo 8:06.95, 3-Brainerd (Thiesse, Ben Stadum, Lief Hoffman, Joey Otto) 8:36.93

Discus: 1-Carter Walker (Buffalo) 165-6, 3-Dylan Gross (Brd) 139-9, 17-Matt Lekatz (Brd) 104-3

Long jump: 1-Muhiz Bada (STMA) 22-10, 15-Jake Merseth (Brd) 18-5.25, 16-Cole Fjeld (Brd) 18-4.75, 22-Jordan Davis (Brd) 16-7

High jump: 1-Dylan Zimmerman (Moor) 6-3, 10-Ayden Wheeler-Carranza (Brd) 5-5, 10-Joe Smith (Brd) 5-5, 17-Kaden Schilling (Brd) 5-3

Girls team scores: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 117.5, 2-Brainerd 111.5, 3-Rogers 106.5, 4-Moorhead 89, 5-Elk River 65.6, 6-Sartell 53, 7-Bemidji 49, 8-Buffalo 47

100 hurdles: 1-Emilynn Molesky (STMA) 15.79, 2-Violet Goodwin (Brd) 16.17, 7-Natalie Smith (Brd) 17.09, 9-Madi Bertram (Brd) 17.65

300 hurdles: 1-Ara Warren (Moorhead) 44.65, 3-Goodwin 47.72, 6-Smith 48.65

100 dash: 1-Brenna Deason (Brd) 12.13, 7-Ava Loney (Brd) 13.06

200 dash: 1-Gabriella Keefer (STMA) 25.06, 5-Cora Clough (Brd) 26.42

400 dash: 1-Brianna Shroyer (Buff) 56.05, 8-Avery Duerr (Brd) 1:03.7, 9-Lilly DeRosier (Brd) 1:04.47

800 run: 1-Regan Dewitt (Bem) 2:18.14, 2-Emily Bastian (Brd) 2:18.45, 7-Bridget Collins (Brd) 2:27.49

1600 run: 1-Mia Hoffman (Bem) 5:09.01, 6-Katelyn Kennedy (Brd) 5:25.14, 8-Julia Rademacher 5:32.74

4x100 relay: 1-Brainerd (Kate Stadum, Loney, Molly Hagelie, Deason) 49.17

4x200 relay: 1-St. Michael-Albertville 1:42.94, 5-Brainerd (Stadum, Hagelie, Clough, Goodwin) 1:46.15

4x400 relay: 1-Moorhead 4:01.76, 4-Brainerd (DeRosier, Duerr, Smith, Bastian) 4:13:03

4x800 relay: 1-Brainerd (Brooke Wenz, Kennedy, Bastian, Annalise Baird) 9:30.17

Shot put: 1-Anya Schmidt (Rogers) 39-11.00, 8-Ellie Brown (Brd) 34-7, 12-Elianna Riley (Brd) 31-2, 13-Serena Caspers (Brd) 30-8

Triple jump: 1-Gabriella Keefer (STMA) 37-9.5, 8-Hagelie 33-6, 16-Brown 31-7.5, 17-Lauren Castle (Brd) 31-0.25

Pole vault: 1-Deason 11-4, 13-Malina Schiller (Brd) 8-7

Next: Class 3A State Prelims at St. Michael-Albertville 9 a.m. Thursday, June 8.

