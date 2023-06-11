Softball: 4 area players earn All-State honors

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors senior Josie Kappes was joined by Pequot Lakes’ Abigail Martin and Kaitlyn Geschwill and Pierz’s Frankie Seelen on the All-State teams.

Kappes landed a spot on the Class 4 All-State team after helping the Warriors to an 18-6 overall record and a spot in the Section 8-4A winner’s bracket final.

Martin, Geschwill and Seelen earned spots on the Class 2A All-State team. The Patriots advanced to state after defeating Pierz in the Section 6-2A final. The Patriots finished with a 24-5 overall record, while Pierz went 23-3 on the season.