99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: 4 area players earn All-State honors

The All-State teams for all four classes were announced Saturday, June 10.

Josie Kappes
Josie Kappes
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

BRAINERD — Brainerd Warriors senior Josie Kappes was joined by Pequot Lakes’ Abigail Martin and Kaitlyn Geschwill and Pierz’s Frankie Seelen on the All-State teams.

Kappes landed a spot on the Class 4 All-State team after helping the Warriors to an 18-6 overall record and a spot in the Section 8-4A winner’s bracket final.

Martin, Geschwill and Seelen earned spots on the Class 2A All-State team. The Patriots advanced to state after defeating Pierz in the Section 6-2A final. The Patriots finished with a 24-5 overall record, while Pierz went 23-3 on the season.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Photos of Izzy Olson and Dawson Ringler
Prep
State Golf: Low scores could be in the future for both Ringler, Olson
June 10, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Morgan Krieger
Prep
Class 2A Golf: Patriots poised for title fight
June 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Hannah Barchus
Prep
Class 1A State Golf: PRB team making history
June 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Hannah Barchus
Prep
Class 1A State Golf: PRB team making history
June 10, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Morgan Krieger
Prep
Class 2A Golf: Patriots poised for title fight
June 10, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Photos of Izzy Olson and Dawson Ringler
Prep
State Golf: Low scores could be in the future for both Ringler, Olson
June 10, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal