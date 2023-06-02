Softball: Patriots win two nail bitters to advance to state

WAITE PARK — Third time's the charm for the Pequot Lakes Patriots.

After losing in the second game of the section final the previous two seasons, the Patriots knocked off the top-seed Pierz Pioneers 1-0 and 3-0 to win the Section 6-2A Title and clinch a spot in the Class 2A state tournament Thursday, June 1.

Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched all 14 innings for the Patriots and tossed two one-hit shutouts to punch the Patriots’ ticket to state.

“We had multiple doubleheaders during the season which made me used to pitching in the heat and pitching two games in a row,” Geschwill said. “Another thing was the defense came through and they helped me out a lot.”

Pierz’s Frankie Seelen was just as impressive with 18 strikeouts over 13 innings pitched in the two games.

Pequot Lakes' Macy Jackson jumps to avoid the tag and score against the Pierz Pioneers on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Waite Park.

“She’s been our rock in the circle all year,” Pierz head coach Matt Poepping said. “She’s broken many school records. She pitched her heart out tonight.”

The Patriots needed to win both games Thursday to advance to state. After a 1-0 win in Game One, the pitching dual continued in Game Two.

Pequot Lakes took a 1-0 lead in Game Two after getting a run in the bottom of the third. Seelen walked Macy Jackson with one out. She advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

With two outs, Brea Eckes hit the ball between the legs of Pierz shortstop Alyssa Sadlovsky and Jackson jumped over the catcher’s tag to score the run for the Patriots.

“We got a couple of breaks,” Pequot Lakes head coach Bret Sergent said. “Two great pitchers going against each other. Two well-coached teams. I mean Pierz is phenomenal. I talked to Matt (Poepping) before and he said ‘Are you ready for some 1-0 games?’ And we got them.”

Pierz's Frankie Seelen pitches against Pequot Lakes Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Waite Park.

Pequot got two runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth. A swinging bunt by Eckes was the first hit of the game for the Patriots followed by a single by Kelsi Martini.

With two outs, Maci Martini ripped a double down the left field line to score two runs and give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

“That was a huge hit,” Sergent said. “That took the pressure off of us a little bit.”

In the top of the seventh, Geschwill struck out Britney Schommer looking, her eighth of the game, to get the Patriots back to the state tournament.

“It’s so exciting,” Geschwill said. “This has been the dream to get to state and it’s fun to finally experience it in softball. This team is everything to me and I’m just proud of all of them.”

Pierz’s only hit in Game Two came from Kendra Melby who bunted for a single with two outs in the third.

The Pioneers mounted a scoring threat in the top of the fifth. Britney Schommer led off the inning with a walk and stole second. A sacrifice bunt put Schommer on third with one out.

The Pierz Pioneers hold the second place trophy in the Section 6-2A final Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Waite Park.

However, Geschwill struck out Frances Brisk and got Natalie Knutson to pop up to end the threat.

“Kaitlyn was phenomenal,” Sergent said. “She kept her focus really well. She’s been doing it all year. She’s our all-time leader in strikeouts. She got the single-season strikeout record today. She just loves her teammates so much and they know that she knows they have each other’s back. That second game the defense picked it up for her and she was able to throw strikes and keep battling.”

Geschwill struck out 13 and scored the lone run for the Patriots in a 1-0 win in Game One.

“Geschwill was tough tonight,” Poepping said. “The second game I thought we squared her up a bit, just hit some balls right at the outfielders. They are a good team and will be a tough out at state.”

Seelen struck out 10, which included seven strikeouts in the first two innings.

Seelen only walked one batter in Game One and it was Geschwill to lead off the top of the sixth. She reached second on a sacrifice bunt and third on a ground out.

Abi Martin then ripped a two-out single to score Geschwill and give the Patriots the 1-0 lead.

Geschwill returned the favor in the bottom of the sixth with a walk to Alyssa Sadlovsky to lead off the bottom of the sixth.

Sadlovsky, who had stolen 33 bases coming into the day, seemed to swipe her 34th base of the season with no outs. Confusion prompted Sadlovsky to trot back to first where she tagged out.

“Alyssa did a pop-up slide at second after she stole,” Poepping said. “Then she thought she heard someone say foul ball and thought it was the ump, so she went back to first.”

The only Pierz hit in Game One came off a Kendra Melby double in the bottom of the fourth. She reached third when Britney Schommer reached on an error, but the runners were stranded on first and second.

The Game One victory was Sergent’s 400th win. He’s happy he was able to get 401 and a trip to state.

“I’m a lot happier that the girls are going to state than that I got my 401," Sergent said. “I’ve been there a long time and I’ve had good teams, but this team is special. This is the third year in a row where they’ve had to battle through the loser’s bracket of sections. We got beat a couple of times, but this year they were determined and they finished the job.”

Game One

Pequot Lakes 1 3 1

Pierz 0 1 2

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: Prz-Kendra Melby.

Game Two

Pierz 0 1 3

Pequot Lakes 3 3 0

WP: Kaitlyn Geschwill. LP: Frankie Seelen. 2B: PL-Maci Martini. Overall: Prz 23-3, PL 24-3. Next: Pequot Lakes in Class 2A State Quarterfinals at Caswell Park, North Mankato Thursday, June 8.

