Softball: Pequot Lakes draws top-seed Le Sueur-Henderson at state

NORTH MANKATO — Being at state is no stranger for the Pequot Lakes girls’ athletes.

The girls’ basketball team earned a fifth-place trophy in 2022 and followed it with a second-place trophy in volleyball that fall.

Now, the Patriots look to add a softball trophy when they play in the Class 2A State Tournament Thursday, June 8, at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The Patriots went unseeded and drew the top seed Le Sueur-Henderson in the quarterfinals. The first pitch is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Le Sueur-Henderson won the consolation final in last year’s state tournament and won the state title in 2021.

“I wasn’t shocked that we didn’t get seeded,” Pequot Lakes head coach Bret Sergent said. “They’ve been in the tournament the last two years. They were consolation winners last year and I think they are a great ball club and a great program, but we can play with anyone.”

The Patriots have been led by senior pitcher Kaitlyn Geschwill. The Central Lakes College commit has pitched all 163.1 innings for the Patriots and struck out a school-record 341 batters. She owns a 0.47 ERA with 21 runs allowed and 17 shutouts.

She pitched two one-hit shutouts against Pierz last Thursday to give the Patriots the necessary two wins to advance to state.

Geschwill dominates in the circle and also at the plate as the Patriots’ leading hitter. She hits for a .506 average with 45 total hits, nine doubles, four triples and three home runs. She’s also stolen 28 bases and owns an OPS of 1.357.

“Her goals were set pretty high this year,” Sergent said. “She’s only three hits away from tying the all-time hits leader. She’s the all-time strikeout leader. She’s made just an awesome leap over the summer and has been preparing for this since eighth grade. We have a good group of seniors and everyone up and down our lineup contributed. You put Kaitlyn on the mound and I like our chances.”

Senior Abi Martin leads the Patriots in average at .531. The senior also has tallied 43 hits including 11 doubles, three home runs and 31 RBIs. Martin got the only RBI for Pequot in their 1-0 win in Game One of the Section 6-2A finals against Pierz.

Another senior Maci Martini has seen success at the plate for the Patriots. The shortstop has recorded 28 RBIs, 11 doubles and owns a .429 average. Martini knocked a two-run double in Game Two of the section final against Pierz in the bottom of the sixth to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

Senior first baseman and left-handed batter Brea Eckes leads the team in walks with 18. She’s hit for a .383 average including three doubles and 10 RBIs.

Junior Kelsi Martini hit third in both games for the Patriots against Pierz and has 21 RBIs for Pequot including five doubles and two triples.

“They are all producing,” Sergent said. “It’s nice to be able to produce up and down the lineup. A lot of teams when you face them you hope you can get through the first three or four. We are pretty strong up and down the entire lineup.”

Pequot Lakes owns a 24-3 record. One of their losses came to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton who is the No. 5 seed at state. They also lost to Pierz twice before avenging both losses to reach state.

“These girls have been in big games,” Sergent said. “We have six seniors who have been in big games all year and are really steady. We haven’t had any doubt. It’s been a good, solid year for us. I think we are going to come out just fine.

“Pierz was a phenomenal softball team and we had four really tough games with them. The depth of our section and the fact that we had to play in close games all the time and we had to come back and win twice just shows we have what it takes to play with good teams. The game is not too big for these girls.”

DGF plays No. 4 seed Pipestone, Watertown-Mayer plays No. 2 St. Charles and St. Agnes plays No. 3 Proctor in the other Class 2A quarterfinal matchups.

It’s Sergent’s third time reaching state as he reached it in 2013 and was runner-up in 2016.

“Every team has their own thing,” he said. “In 2013, we came off a heartbreaking season in 2012, so the girls were really determined like this group this year. In 2016, we had a dominant pitcher and played solid defense, so we have a little bit of that, too. I’d say we have a good mix of both teams.”

Sergent reached a special milestone in the Section 6-2A final as he won his 400th and 401st games. He’s had some time to reflect on the accomplishment since it happened almost a week ago.

“We’ve had a great run the last 10 years,” he said. “It’s nice that we have a community. I’ve lived in this community for my whole life and to just see the support of the community and to be able to have success and look at Pequot Lakes it’s not about me it’s about Pequot Lakes and the program. But 401 was really sweet because it meant these girls did not come up empty like the last two years and they got to state.”

Class 2A State Softball Tournament

Matchups: Pequot Lakes vs. No. 1 Le Sueur-Henderson, No. 5 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. No. 4 Pipestone, Watertown-Mayer vs. No. 2 St. Charles, St. Agnes vs. No. 3 Proctor.

Time: 9 a.m.

Where: Caswell Park in North Mankato.

When: Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.