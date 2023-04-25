Softball: Tautges, Warriors remain unbeaten

COLD SPRING — Brainerd Warriors sophomore Mya Tautges went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI, while striking out 12 in a 9-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Rocori Spartans Monday, April 24.

Molly Wieland hit an RBI double and Josie Kappes and Autumn Larson each scored two runs for the Warriors. Maren Ceynowa finished with two RBIs as Brainerd improved to 2-0 in the conference and 3-0 overall.

Tautges scattered three hits for her second victory from the circle.

Brainerd 9 8 0

Rocori 0 3 4