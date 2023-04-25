99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball: Tautges, Warriors remain unbeaten

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Cold Spring to face Rocori Monday, May 24.

Mya Tautges
Mya Tautges
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:03 PM

COLD SPRING — Brainerd Warriors sophomore Mya Tautges went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three runs scored and an RBI, while striking out 12 in a 9-0 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Rocori Spartans Monday, April 24.

Molly Wieland hit an RBI double and Josie Kappes and Autumn Larson each scored two runs for the Warriors. Maren Ceynowa finished with two RBIs as Brainerd improved to 2-0 in the conference and 3-0 overall.

Tautges scattered three hits for her second victory from the circle.

Brainerd 9 8 0

Rocori 0 3 4

WP: Mya Tautges. 2B: M. Tautges, Molly Wieland. 3B: M. Tautges. Conference: Brd 2-0. Overall: Brd 3-0. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Crush 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 (2).

