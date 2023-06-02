Softball: Warrior season comes to an end

ST. MICHAEL — Josie Kappes finished 2-for-3 with two doubles for the No. 2 seeded Brainerd Warriors as they ended their season with a 5-3 loss to the Moorhead Spuds in the Section 8-4A semifinals Thursday, June, 1.

The Spuds broke a 3-3 tie with one out in the top of the seventh on a two-run single.

Mya Tautges was given the loss as she gave up three earned runs on nine hits. She struck out nine.

Lacy Busch, Elsa Borchert and Joze Tautges each recorded two hits for the Warriors who ended their season with a record of 18-6.

Moorhead 5 9 1

Brainerd 3 10 5