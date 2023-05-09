Softball: Warriors blank Blaine

COLLEGEVILLE — Josie Kappes was a perfect 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI as the Brainerd Warriors shut out the Blaine Bengals 9-0 Monday, May 8, at the College of St. Ben’s.

Mya Tautges pitched the shutout as she went all seven innings and struck out six while giving up six hits. Tautges was also 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI.

Elsa Borchert recorded two hits and three RBIs for the Warriors while Lacy Busch was 2-5 with two RBIs as Brainerd improved to 11-1 on the season.

Brainerd 9 15 0

Blaine 0 6 2