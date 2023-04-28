99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Warriors collect 18 hits, score 14 runs in win over Willmar

Brainerd at Willmar April 27

Josie Kappes
Josie Kappes
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 7:46 PM

WILLMAR — Josie Kappes finished 3-for-3 with four runs scored and one RBI to help the Brainerd Warriors get a 14-5 Central Lakes Conference win over the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, April 27.

Maren Ceynowa tallied three hits and three RBIs. Elsa Borchert recorded three hits and scored twice. Lacy Busch also had three hits including a double and two RBIs.

Autumn Larson ripped a double and finished with two RBIs while Molly Wieland launched a double as a part of her two-hit game.

Mya Tautges went 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors.

Joze Tautges struck out 10 over seven innings and allowed one earned run to get the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd moved to 4-1 in conference and 5-1 overall.

Brainerd 14 18 5

Willmar 5 8 3

WP: Joze Tautges. 2B: Brd-Lacy Busch, Autumn Larson, Molly Wieland. Conference: Brd 4-1. Overall: Brd 5-1. Next: Brainerd hosts Centennial 5 p.m. Friday, April 28.

What To Read Next
Brainerd Warriors
Prep
Boys Lacrosse: Warriors fall to St. Cloud
April 27, 2023 08:57 PM
golf-ball-hole.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Golf: Armstrong leads Patriots to win
April 27, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Tennis player hits the ball on the court.
Prep
Boys Tennis: St. Cloud betters Brainerd in rain shortened match
April 27, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-MN-Home.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Minnesota Home Magazine - 2023 Annual Issue
April 27, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
PL School Board 4-17.jpg
Local
Contentious books brought up to Pequot Lakes School Board
April 20, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Emily police chief charged with theft from business
April 25, 2023 05:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
April 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr