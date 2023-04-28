Softball: Warriors collect 18 hits, score 14 runs in win over Willmar

WILLMAR — Josie Kappes finished 3-for-3 with four runs scored and one RBI to help the Brainerd Warriors get a 14-5 Central Lakes Conference win over the Willmar Cardinals Thursday, April 27.

Maren Ceynowa tallied three hits and three RBIs. Elsa Borchert recorded three hits and scored twice. Lacy Busch also had three hits including a double and two RBIs.

Autumn Larson ripped a double and finished with two RBIs while Molly Wieland launched a double as a part of her two-hit game.

Mya Tautges went 2-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors.

Joze Tautges struck out 10 over seven innings and allowed one earned run to get the win.

Brainerd moved to 4-1 in conference and 5-1 overall.

Brainerd 14 18 5

Willmar 5 8 3