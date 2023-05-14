99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Warriors finish 1-2 in Forest Lake

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Forest Lake Tournament Saturday, May 13.

Mya Tautges
Mya Tautges
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:42 PM

FOREST LAKE — Mya Tautges went 3-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as North Branch rallied with three runs in the last two innings to claim a 4-3 victory over the Brainerd Warriors in the consolation championship of the Forest Lake Tournament Saturday, May 13.

Josie Kappes was 2-4 with a run and Emily Rademacher and Abby Anderson scored Brainerd’s other two runs.

Mya Tautges struck out five over seven innings. She allowed four runs on 11 hits and no walks.

Brainerd advanced to the consolation final by defeating Princeton 8-6.

The Warriors jumped to a 7-1 lead after three innings. Radamacher went 2-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Joze Tautges went 2-2 with an RBI and Lacy Busch was 1-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Princeton rallied with five runs in the last two innings, but Emily Ehlert induced two groundouts to end the threat and preserve the two-run win.

Joze Tautges started the game. She allowed one run on one hit and two walks. She struck out three over four innings.

Josie Kappes, Mya Tautges, Maren Ceynowa, Molly Wieland and Sophie Mattson all drove in runs for Brainerd.

The Warriors opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Anoka. Busch’s solo home run was Brainerd’s only offense. Mya Tautges finished 2-3 with a double and Elsa Borchert and Wieland collected Brainerd’s other hits.

Mya Tautges suffered the loss. She struck out seven in seven innings and allowed two runs, none earned, on five hits and two walks.

Game One

Anoka 2 5 0

Brainerd 1 5 3

LP: Mya Tautges. 2B: Brd-Mya Tautges. HR: Brd-Lacy Busch.

Game Two

Princeton 6 6 1

Brainerd 8 9 4

WP: Joze Tautges.

Game Three

North Branch 4 11 0

Brainerd 3 8 1

LP: Mya Tautges. 2B: Brd-Mya Tautges. 3B: Brd-Mya Tautges. Overall: Brd 14-4. Next: Brainerd hosts Moorhead 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Staples-Motley Cardinals Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Uselman eagles to place 12th
May 14, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Blais shuts out Thunder
May 14, 2023 03:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Genevieve Birkeland
Prep
Female Area Athlete of Week: Birkeland setting the tone for Pequot Lakes
May 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A turkey hunter wearing camouflage walking in a field.
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Bill Marchel: When hunting turkeys, persistence pays
May 13, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Bill Marchel
People sit in the gallery during the Crow Wing County Board meeting
Local
Crow Wing County Board contracts with new medical provider for the jail
May 13, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge
Business
Ruttger’s becomes part of Odyssey Resorts
May 11, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd High School Aquatics Center Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.
Local
BHS aquatic center to open for public use
May 11, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke