Softball: Warriors finish 1-2 in Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE — Mya Tautges went 3-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, but it wasn’t enough as North Branch rallied with three runs in the last two innings to claim a 4-3 victory over the Brainerd Warriors in the consolation championship of the Forest Lake Tournament Saturday, May 13.

Josie Kappes was 2-4 with a run and Emily Rademacher and Abby Anderson scored Brainerd’s other two runs.

Mya Tautges struck out five over seven innings. She allowed four runs on 11 hits and no walks.

Brainerd advanced to the consolation final by defeating Princeton 8-6.

The Warriors jumped to a 7-1 lead after three innings. Radamacher went 2-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Joze Tautges went 2-2 with an RBI and Lacy Busch was 1-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Princeton rallied with five runs in the last two innings, but Emily Ehlert induced two groundouts to end the threat and preserve the two-run win.

Joze Tautges started the game. She allowed one run on one hit and two walks. She struck out three over four innings.

Josie Kappes, Mya Tautges, Maren Ceynowa, Molly Wieland and Sophie Mattson all drove in runs for Brainerd.

The Warriors opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Anoka. Busch’s solo home run was Brainerd’s only offense. Mya Tautges finished 2-3 with a double and Elsa Borchert and Wieland collected Brainerd’s other hits.

Mya Tautges suffered the loss. She struck out seven in seven innings and allowed two runs, none earned, on five hits and two walks.

Game One

Anoka 2 5 0

Brainerd 1 5 3

LP: Mya Tautges. 2B: Brd-Mya Tautges. HR: Brd-Lacy Busch.

Game Two

Princeton 6 6 1

Brainerd 8 9 4

WP: Joze Tautges.

Game Three

North Branch 4 11 0

Brainerd 3 8 1