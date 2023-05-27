Softball: Warriors’ Kappes, Pequot’s Geschwill selected to all-star team

BRAINERD — Senior Josie Kappes of the Brainerd Warriors softball team and Pequot Lakes senior Kaitlyn Geschwill were selected to the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-Star Series.

Kappes, a centerfielder, is one of 22 Class 4A players to be selected for the 34th annual event. There were 88 senior players selected. They were broken down into 22 players from each class.

Geschwill will represent Class 2A as a pitcher.