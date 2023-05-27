99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Warriors’ Kappes, Pequot’s Geschwill selected to all-star team

Josie Kappes and Kaitlyn Geschwill will represent the lakes area at the 34th annual series.

Josie Kappes
Josie Kappes
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Senior Josie Kappes of the Brainerd Warriors softball team and Pequot Lakes senior Kaitlyn Geschwill were selected to the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association All-Star Series.

Kappes, a centerfielder, is one of 22 Class 4A players to be selected for the 34th annual event. There were 88 senior players selected. They were broken down into 22 players from each class.

Geschwill will represent Class 2A as a pitcher.

Kaitlyn Geschwill
Kaitlyn Geschwill

What To Read Next
Aitkin player throws the ball.
Prep
Area Baseball: Aitkin falls to Mesabi East
May 26, 2023 08:24 PM
BD-Running Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Track and Field: 5 area teams compete in Subsection 6-1A meet
May 25, 2023 10:44 PM
Brainerd Warriors Logo Cue Crop.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Warriors drop 2 to end regular season
May 25, 2023 10:41 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Mike Hoff works on paperwork at the counter
Business
Play it Again Sports opens in Baxter
May 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
A graphic showing near-critical fire weather conditions.
Local
Near critical fire danger looms through Memorial Day weekend
May 26, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
prm-2023-love-of-the-lakes.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota
Love of the Lakes Magazine - 2023
May 24, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch