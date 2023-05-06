Softball: Warriors keep rolling with 10th win of season

CHAMPLIN PARK — Molly Wieland finished 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs as the Brainerd Warriors took an 11-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh before holding off the Champlin Park Rebels for an 11-8 victory Friday, May 5.

Mya Tautges was 4-5 with three runs for the Warriors while Lacy Busch finished 3-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Tautges got the win as she pitched seven innings and struck out eight while giving up six earned runs.

Champlin Park 8 9 3

Brainerd 11 16 5