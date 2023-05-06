Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Warriors keep rolling with 10th win of season

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Champlin Park Friday, May 5.

Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:42 PM

CHAMPLIN PARK — Molly Wieland finished 4-for-5 with a double and five RBIs as the Brainerd Warriors took an 11-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh before holding off the Champlin Park Rebels for an 11-8 victory Friday, May 5.

Mya Tautges was 4-5 with three runs for the Warriors while Lacy Busch finished 3-5 with two runs and an RBI.

Tautges got the win as she pitched seven innings and struck out eight while giving up six earned runs.

Champlin Park 8 9 3

Brainerd 11 16 5

WP: Mya Tautges. 2B: Brd-Maren Ceynowa, Molly Wieland. Overall: Brd 10-1. Next: Brainerd vs. Blaine at College of St. Benedict, Collegeville, 2 p.m. Monday, May 8.

