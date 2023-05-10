Softball: Warriors no-hit by Sartell

SARTELL — Mya Tautges was tagged with the loss as she gave up one earned run and struck out nine as the Warriors were no-hit in a 2-0 loss to the Sartell Sabres in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, May 9.

Lacy Busch stole a base as the Warriors reached base seven times via walk.

The second game of the doubleheader was rained out and will be played Wednesday, May 10.

Brainerd 0 0 1

Sartell 2 4 0

LP: Mya Tautges. Conference: Brd 5-2. Overall: Brd 11-2. Next: Brainerd hosts Fergus Falls 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

