Softball: Warriors record sweep of Lumberjacks

BEMIDJI — Molly Wieland roped a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead in a 7-6 Game Two victory as the Brainerd Warriors swept the Bemidji Lumberjacks Thursday, May 4.

Autumn Larson went 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs in Game One as the Warriors cruised to an 11-0 victory.

Maren Ceynowa was 4-5 with four RBIs and four runs while Lacy Busch finished 4-8 with four runs scored and two RBIs across the doubleheader.

Mya Tautges pitched the Game One victory as she struck out seven in a five-inning shutout while also closing out Game Two and picking up the save.

Jozie Tautges started Game Two and struck out six over four innings and Emily Ehlert recorded the win in relief as the Warriors improved to 9-1 this season.

Game One

Brainerd 11 10 0

Bemidji 0 1 2

WP: Mya Tautges. 2B: Autumn Larson (2), Maren Ceynowa.

Game Two

Bemidji 6 7 2

Brainerd 7 11 3