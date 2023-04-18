Softball: Warriors score 14 on Moorhead in 1st win

FARGO — Mya Tautges went 3-for-6 with a double and a triple while also pitching a complete game with seven strikeouts in the Brainerd Warriors’ 14-3 Section 8-4A win over the Moorhead Spuds Monday, April 17.

Josie Kappes added three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. Elsa Borchert tallied three hits and three runs scored.

Tautges drove in three runs for the Warriors who had nine different players drive in a run.

Molly Weiland and Lacy Busch each ripped a double for the Warriors.

Sophie Mattson and Autumn Larson also recorded two hits a piece for Brainerd as the Warriors pounded out 19 hits as a team.

The Warriors scored runs in every inning except the third inning. Brainerd scored three in the first, two in the second and one in the fourth to take a 6-0 lead.

The Spuds cut the lead in half with three runs in the bottom of fourth.

Brainerd then scored two in the fifth, one in the sixth and added five runs in the seventh to win its first game of the season.

Brainerd 14 19 3

Moorhead 3 7 3