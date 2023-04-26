Softball: Warriors split with St. Cloud

BRAINERD — Lacy Busch went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs in a 7-0 Game Two victory as the Brainerd Warriors split with the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, April 25.

Maren Ceynowa was 2-4 in the Game One 4-3 loss and hit a solo home run in Game Two.

Mya Tautges picked up the win in the Game Two shutout, throwing all seven innings and striking out 10 while also hitting a two-run home run.

Josie Kappes added a triple and two RBIs for the Warriors in Game Two who moved to 4-1 this season.

Game One

St. Cloud 4 9 2

Brainerd 3 5 1

LP: Joze Tautges.

Game Two

Brainerd 7 9 0

St. Cloud 0 8 2