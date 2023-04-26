99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Warriors split with St. Cloud

Brainerd hosted St. Cloud in a doubleheader April 25

Lacy Busch
Lacy Busch
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 9:21 PM

BRAINERD — Lacy Busch went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs in a 7-0 Game Two victory as the Brainerd Warriors split with the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, April 25.

Maren Ceynowa was 2-4 in the Game One 4-3 loss and hit a solo home run in Game Two.

Mya Tautges picked up the win in the Game Two shutout, throwing all seven innings and striking out 10 while also hitting a two-run home run.

Josie Kappes added a triple and two RBIs for the Warriors in Game Two who moved to 4-1 this season.

Game One

St. Cloud 4 9 2

Brainerd 3 5 1

LP: Joze Tautges.

Game Two

Brainerd 7 9 0

St. Cloud 0 8 2

WP: Mya Tautges. 2B: Lacy Busch (2). 3B: Josie Kappes. HR: Maren Ceynowa, Mya Tautges. Conference: Brd 3-1. Overall: Brd 4-1. Next: Brainerd at Willmar 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

What To Read Next
Isaac Hanson
Prep
Baseball: Warriors get the sweep of Willmar
April 25, 2023 09:31 PM
baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball: Pequot Lakes sweeps Gobblers
April 25, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Photos from the track and field meet at Brainerd
Prep
Track and Field: Warriors sweep home Quad
April 25, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
April 24, 2023 08:54 PM
dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Spring Sports?
April 25, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A program cover for a Students of Character event.
Local
Sourcewell honors area Students of Character
April 25, 2023 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
041823-ask-a-trooper-bumper-plate.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is my car legal to drive without the plastic bumper cover?
April 24, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol