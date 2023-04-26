Softball: Warriors split with St. Cloud
Brainerd hosted St. Cloud in a doubleheader April 25
BRAINERD — Lacy Busch went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two runs in a 7-0 Game Two victory as the Brainerd Warriors split with the St. Cloud Crush Tuesday, April 25.
Maren Ceynowa was 2-4 in the Game One 4-3 loss and hit a solo home run in Game Two.
Mya Tautges picked up the win in the Game Two shutout, throwing all seven innings and striking out 10 while also hitting a two-run home run.
Josie Kappes added a triple and two RBIs for the Warriors in Game Two who moved to 4-1 this season.
Game One
St. Cloud 4 9 2
Brainerd 3 5 1
LP: Joze Tautges.
Game Two
Brainerd 7 9 0
St. Cloud 0 8 2
WP: Mya Tautges. 2B: Lacy Busch (2). 3B: Josie Kappes. HR: Maren Ceynowa, Mya Tautges. Conference: Brd 3-1. Overall: Brd 4-1. Next: Brainerd at Willmar 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
ADVERTISEMENT