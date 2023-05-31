99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Softball: Warriors stumble into loser’s bracket

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville for the Section 8-4A winner's bracket final.

Mya Tautges
Brainerd Warrior Abby Anderson bunts against St. Michael-Albertville Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:28 PM

ST. MICHAEL — St. Michael-Albertville is the top seed of the Section 8-4A Tournament for a reason and that reason is probably because they can hit the ball.

The Knights pounded out 10 hits, including three extra-base hits, to outscore the No. 2 seeded Brainerd Warriors 6-4 Tuesday, May 30, in the winner’s bracket final.

It’s Brainerd’s first section playoff loss since the 2021 section final against Elk River.

“This is probably the best hitting team we’ve seen so far,” Warriors head coach Shane Jordan said. “For them to be able to put solid hits in play is a credit to them.

“Now we just need to come back and beat them twice. So they’re going to have to do it again and beat us.”

Brainerd’s offense wasn’t anemic, however. Senior Josie Kappes finished 3-4 with three stolen bases and three runs scored. Her first at-bat resulted in a single followed by a stolen base. Mya Tautges moved her to third before Elsa Borchert drove her home with a single.

Kappes scored a run in the third and fifth innings.

For the first time in this year’s playoffs, the Warriors finally trailed as STMA answered Kappes’ run with a three-run first.

Camryn Dubel led off with a walk followed by a Taylor Tshida walk. Khendal Johnson singled in Dubel before Kendra Behrens singled in two more runs for the 3-1 advantage.

After Kappes’ second run cut the lead to 3-2, the Knights scored two more in the third. Kylie Gaston opened with a double and scored on a Behrens triple. Behrens then crossed home on a Grace Fouquette single to make it 5-2.

STMA added a run in the sixth after Dubel doubled and scored on a Tshida single.

With two outs and the Warriors hanging on to its last out, Mya Tautges smoked a home run over the right-field fence to make it a 6-4 final score.

Tautges was also tagged with the loss. She struggled to find the strike zone early as she walked three batters. After an almost hour-long lightning delay, the sophomore righty came back on fire to strike out the lone batter remaining in the bottom of the fifth.

Tautges finished with three strikeouts and faced just two extra batters in the final two innings.

“I think she threw a lot harder after the break,” Jordan said. “I don’t think she pitched her best at the beginning. It’s tough. You have to find the strike zone and they took advantage. They are a good team. They put the ball in play and got some hits, but once she figured out the strike zone, and after the break for sure, she started throwing really hard.”

Maren Ceynowa added a two-out double for Brainerd’s other hit. The Warriors were held to just six total. STMA’s Ella Luoto pitched the win. She finished with four strikeouts.

“We didn’t actually expect to see her,” Jordan said. “She had good spin and she has an awkward delivery. It might be hard to tell from the dugouts, but from behind, her arm comes through at a weird angle. I think our girls picked it up a little down the stretch and started to put the ball in play.

“We know we didn’t play our best game.”

Mya Tautges pitches in the rain.
Brainerd Warrior Mya Tautges pitches Tuesday, May 30, 2023, with light rain falling at St. Michael-Albertvile.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The Warriors will face No. 5 seeded Moorhead in the loser’s bracket 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at St. Michael-Albertville.

The Warriors opened their season with a 14-3 victory over the Spuds April 17 and then beat them 3-1 May 16 in Brainerd.

“It’s a coaching cliche, but you just have to focus on one game at a time,” Jordan said. “You’re not guaranteed two. You’re only guaranteed one game. We’ll refocus at practice tomorrow. We’ll refocus on fundamentals with our glove work and just one pitch at a time.

“We’ve played Moorhead twice so we know what they have. That’s one game we need to win before we get an opportunity to play St. Michael again. I would really like to play them again.”

Brainerd 4 6 0

St. Michael-Albertville 6 10 0

WP: Ella Luoto. LP: Mya Tautges. 2B: STMA-Camryn Dubel, Kylie Gaston; Brd-Maren Ceynowa. 3B: STMA-Kendra Behrens. HR: Brd-Mya Tautges.

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

St. Michael-Abertvile 6, Warriors 4

Key: STMA pounded out 10 hits

Overall: Brd 18-5, STMA 20-3.

Next: Brainerd vs. Moorhead in Section 8-4A Loser’s Bracket at St. Michael-Albertville 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Covering the Brainerd lakes area sports scene for the past 23 years.
