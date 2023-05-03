99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Softball: Warriors tops Sauk Rapids 14-0

Brained at Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 2

Maren Ceynowa
Maren Ceynowa
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:06 PM

SAUK RAPIDS — Maren Ceynowa tallied three hits including a triple and three RBIs for the Brainerd Warriors in their 14-0 Central Lakes Conference win over the Sauk Rapids Storm Tuesday, May 2.

Josie Kappes, Mya Tautges and Lacy Busch all recorded two hits and three runs scored. Busch ripped two doubles and added four RBIs.

Ella Chaussee was 2-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored. Joze Tautges earned the win and struck out six in four innings pitched.

Brainerd 14 12 2

Sauk Rapids 0 1 2

WP: Joze Tautges. 2B: Brd-Lacy Busch (2), Ella Chaussee, Mya Tautges. 3B: Brd-Maren Ceynowa. Conference: Brd 5-1. Overall: Brd 7-1. Next: Brainerd at Bemidji (2) 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

