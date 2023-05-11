Softball: Warriors win in extras at Sartell

SARTELL — While it could have been over sooner, the Brainerd Warriors will take a 6-5 10-inning victory Wednesday, May 10.

Finishing off a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader with Sartell that was called because of rain Tuesday, May 9, Elsa Borchert blasted a two-out double over the left fielder. Lacy Busch was on first and ran all the way home to give the Warriors the one-run victory.

“Elsa just hit a rocket to the left-field fence,” Warrior head coach Shane Jordan said. “I think it hit the base of the fence. Sartell has a good team and their shortstop is probably their best athlete. Lacy is touching third base when the shortstop caught the cutoff in left field and we sent Lacy and lucky the throw was up the line and Lacy slid in head first and that was the game. A clutch hit by Elsa.”

Borchert finished 4-6 with a double, two runs and the game-winning RBI.

The Warriors thought they scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Mya Tautges walked home the game-winning run. However, the runner on second did not tag third, but instead peeled off the base path to celebrate the victory before touching third and was called out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We thought we won the game,” Warrior head coach Shane Jordan said. “The umpires are conversing by the circle and it turns out our runner from second didn’t go touch third base. Technically, by their rule, and I don’t even know if it’s a real rule, but they called her out and we had to play more game. I didn’t argue. I told them I never heard that before and I asked them if they were sure and they said ‘yes.’”

Molly Wieland finished 3-4. The senior first baseman is 10-of-18 in Brainerd’s last five games with two doubles and eight RBIs.

“Molly has just been pretty awesome and has been really clutch,” Jordan said. “She just seems to get a base hit or a double when we need it. She has been really clutch.”

Joze Tautges was 2-3 with two walks a run and an RBI. Maren Ceynowa and Josie Kappes drove in runs and Mya Tautges went 1-4 with two walks, a run and an RBI. She also earned the victory with six innings of one-hit relief. She struck out seven and walked none.

Sartell 5 9 3

Brainerd 6 12 4