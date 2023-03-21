99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop -- featuring Jeremy Millsop

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, March 21.

By Dispatch staff report
Pequot Lakes boys basketball vs Staples-Motley on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Pequot Lakes High School.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Patriots draw Albany in state quarterfinals
March 20, 2023 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
An adapted floor hockey player takes a shot
Prep
Adapted Floor Hockey: Warriors back on top with OT state final win
March 19, 2023 07:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Player in white shoots over player in blue.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Pequot Lakes weathers storm to defeat Esko in Section 7AA final
March 17, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
John Davis
Local
Brainerd names new police chief
March 20, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
A rollercoaster themed St. Patrick's Day parade float.
Local
Crosslake St. Patrick's Day Parade lets the shenanigans roll
March 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A graphic showing the forecast for the next three days.
Weather
Spring arrives with chance of snow, rain for Brainerd lakes area
March 19, 2023 05:43 PM
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
March 07, 2023 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr