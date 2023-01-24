STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Gus

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Gustafson_2022.jpg
Brian Gustafson
By Dispatch staff report
January 24, 2023 01:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Read more sports coverage

Related Topics: PODCASTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Lakers tab win over Lighting in OT
1 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
January 23, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Gobblers fall to Foley Falcons
2 Boys basketball teams were in action Jan. 23
January 23, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Staples-Motley vs. Verddale Girls basketball.
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Cardinals hold off Verndale for win
3 area girls basketball teams were in action Jan. 23
January 23, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Girls Nordic Skiers
Prep
Athletics: 3 Warriors honored by conference
Ellie Brown, Isaiah Germann and John Pecarich named Central Lakes Conference performers of the week
January 23, 2023 08:03 PM