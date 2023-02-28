99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Jack Freeman

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Brainerd Athletic Director Jack Freeman
Brainerd Warrior Athletic Director Jack Freeman speaks Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at a special signing event for Brainerd Warrior athletes at the school.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
February 28, 2023 01:30 PM

Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Read more sports coverage

ADVERTISEMENT

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
20230226_134004.jpg
Prep
Basketball: 9 from area advance to state free throw competition
February 27, 2023 11:11 PM
High School weightlifter celebrating
Prep
Weightlifting: Sertoma Liftathone celebrates year 33
February 27, 2023 10:57 PM
Pillager girls basketball
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pillager loses to Osakis
February 27, 2023 10:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report