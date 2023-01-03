99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Interview with Jerr Johnson

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Jerr Johnson
Jerr Johnson
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
January 03, 2023 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, today's episode features an interview with Brainerd assistant hockey coach and former boys hockey player Jerr Johnson.

Featuring Conrad Engstrom and Wade Haapajoki, Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad and Hop is a product of Forum Communications Co. and is brought to you by the sports department at the Brainerd Dispatch.

Find more sports coverage throughout the day at BrainerdDispatch.com.

Read more sports coverage

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSPODCASTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Lund_Brody.jpg
Prep
Athletics: 3 Warriors honored by conference
Central Lakes Conference announced its weekly awards.
January 02, 2023 09:58 PM
Cole Woods
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Woods buries hat trick against rival
WDC's Cole Woods senior earns area athlete of the week
December 31, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Ramsey Tulenchik
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Tulenchik keeps improving for Tigers
PRB senior earns area athlete of the week
December 31, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brainerd Softball
Prep
Athletics: Softball lands the top spot of 2022
The top 10 sports stories in the Brainerd Dispatch coverage area.
December 31, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop