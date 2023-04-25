99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Spring Sports?

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

The "Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop" offers listeners the opportunity to get caught up on local athletics and more in a podcast produced weekly on Tuesdays.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 2:57 PM

Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
