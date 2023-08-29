6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Mike Bialka

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Mike Bialka
Mike Bialka
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:00 PM

Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Read more sports coverage

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Coach talks to players during practice in the gym.
Members Only
Prep
Girls Volleyball: A quick learning curve is in store for Warriors
9h ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Verndale Pirate Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Volleyball: Pirates net 5-set win over Panthers
17h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Running Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Cross-Country: Brownell wins for 2nd-place Cards
17h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CRMC Championship Logo.png
Sports
Golf: Minnesotans just miss qualifying for CRMC
17h ago
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Points titles secured at NCS
6h ago
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
cass-county-courthouse.jpg
Local
Cass Lake woman charged with murdering son
6h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
1871397+road_closed.jpg
Local
Highway 10 closes to all traffic in St. Cloud Aug. 28–30
2d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal