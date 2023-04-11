99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Shane Jordan

Subscribe and listen to the Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop sponsored by Shannon's Auto Body on the Brainerd Dispatch Minute podcast feed at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Shane Jordan
Shane Jordan
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 1:57 PM

Here is your Dispatch Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop for Tuesday, April 11.

dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Read more sports coverage

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Warrior hockey coach Howie Borden talks to a player.
Prep
Boys Hockey: The search for a new Warrior coach begins
April 11, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Brainerd Softball practice at Forestview Middle School.
Prep
Softball: Warriors prepped for another deep playoff run
April 08, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Knights of Columbus free throw place winners
Prep
Basketball: Area features two state free throw champs
April 08, 2023 04:57 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Skiers and snowboarders participate in the water skip at Mount Ski Gull on Saturday, April 8, 2023, for the end of the season.
Local
End of season water skip at Mount Ski Gull
April 10, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
0323atv.jpg
Local
Brainerd man dies in ATV crash
April 10, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
blotter-16.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - April 11
April 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report