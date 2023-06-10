State Golf: Low scores could be in the future for both Ringler, Olson

BRAINERD — For Brainerd senior Dawson Ringler this was set to happen following last season.

For fellow Warrior senior Izzy Olson, this will be the last hurrah to a decorated prep golf career.

Both will be competing in the Class 3A State Tournament Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14, at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

This will be Dawson’s first state appearance, but by his own admission, he should have played here last season. The varsity veteran made good on his personal promise to make it this year by shooting a two-day 146 and tying for the individual Section 8-3A championship. Ringler shot matching rounds of 73 to earn his spot at state.

“He was bound and determined when we finished the final round last year that he was going to make this happen no matter what,” Brainerd head boys coach Brian Wallace said. “I’m so proud of the way that he has handled himself and the way his game has matured. It’s really a fun thing to see him succeed after waiting a full year after it didn’t go so great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Ringler’s first round of the section tournament, he carded two birdies, three bogeys and 13 pars. His second round included a bogey and 17 pars.

Dawson Ringler Kelly Humphrey

Ringler tied for second in the Central Lakes Conference Championship with a two-day 147 May 22. He fired rounds of 73 and 74 for his 3-over total score.

“I think if he just keeps on doing what he’s doing and not getting overly excited one way or the other he'll be fine,” Wallace said. “He knows he’ll make some birdies. He’s going to have a few hiccups here and there, but if he can shoot his normal close-to-par round on the first day then he’ll be right there. There will be some kids who are under, but they aren’t going to be massively under par. If he can be one, two, three shots off the lead going into that second round then who knows? Anything can happen. It will be fun to watch where the scores come in on that first day. If he keeps playing his normal round then I think he’ll be right there.”

Wallace said Bunker Hills is set up for Ringler to take advantage of his accuracy. What he’s most excited about is Ringler’s ability to shoot par or better and feel comfortable doing so.

The low rounds started May 3, when Ringler won the Warrior Invite at Cragun’s Legacy Courses with a 1-under 70. He followed it with matching 73s at the Northern Invite at Virginia Golf Course where he finished first. He earned individual medalist again May 9 at Cragun’s with a 3-under 68. He finished with five birdies and two bogeys.

“That’s huge and the fact that he’s also learned how to not be afraid of that is important,” Wallace said. “That’s a big mental hurdle that not many kids can overcome, but I think he’s there. It’s a big deal, but he doesn’t act like it’s a big deal. When you reach that point it becomes sort of a new level and a new standard and I think going into the state tournament, he is going to be poised and in a great spot for that.”

Brainerd Warrior Izzy Olson views the slope of the green Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Madden's Pine Beach East Course. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Olson will find out Sunday, June 11, if she’s the Ms. Minnesota Golfer winner. It was announced this past week she is one of eight finalists for the annual award. She already earned Class 3A All-State honors with her cumulative scores over the season.

This is her fourth state golf tournament. She advanced as an eighth grader as part of Brainerd’s team. The state tournament was canceled during her freshman year because of COVID-19 and she advanced as an individual in her sophomore, junior and now senior seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Olson earned All-State honors by finishing 22nd with a two-day 160.

“My expectations for Izzy are to just go and have fun,” Warriors head girls golf coach Todd Person said. “I would expect to see from her a round that is close to par on both days provided there is no issue with the weather. That always throws a wrench in things. She has just been so dialed in with her distances lately. Everything has been pin-high, spot-on all of the time. I know she wasn’t happy with the way she putted at sections, but she’s a hard worker and she’s putting in the time. I would be surprised if she has much more than a 75 per round, but I’m expecting her to be right around that par score.”

Olson tied for fourth at the Section 8-3A Tournament with a 156. She shot rounds of 77 and 79, but said her putting was her downfall. She was just four strokes out of second place, however.

Olson won the CLC championship with a two-day 143, which has been more to her scoring average. She opened with a 1-under 71 at Rich Spring Golf Club and then shot an even-par 72 at Territory Golf Club for her winning score.

Izzy Olson Kelly Humphrey

Olson won the Classic Invitational May 17 at Madden’s The Classic with a 78 and won the final regular-season conference meet at Blackberry Ridge May 19 with a 76.

“All year, she’s just been playing with the attitude to have fun,” Person said. “She’s in a different place than she has ever been throughout her years of playing high school golf. She knows if she makes a bogey or makes a mistake that she has two or three birdies right around the corner.”

She won the Presection Invite May 12 with an even-par 72. She shot 73 at Pebble Lake Golf Course May 11 and won at Wapicada with a 1-under 71, which included an eagle and four birdies.

Olson said she has no score or number in mind. Her goal is to not force anything and try and get par on every hole. Her main goal is to simply have fun in her last competitive round of golf as a high schooler.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This week will definitely be bittersweet,” Person said. “Izzy has just been a phenomenal player for us over the years and just an outstanding individual, teammate, captain, you name it. She’s the full package and we’re so glad she gets to do this in her final round of her high school career.”

JEREMY MILLSOP may be reached at 218-855-5856 or jeremy.millsop@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.

Class 3A State Golf

When: Tuesday, June 13 and Wednesday, June 14

Where: Bunker Hills Golf Club

Who: Brainerd's Dawson Ringler and Izzy Olson