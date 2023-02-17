99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 17
Sports Prep

State Jazz Competition 2023 - Brainerd and Crosby-Ironton klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

By Dispatch staff report
February 17, 2023 11:18 PM
Share
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2953.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2821.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2834.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2854.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2874.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2885.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2898.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2903.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2906.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2935.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_2952.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3020.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3059.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3065.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3067.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3069.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3117.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3141.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3187.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3200.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3206.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3210.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3218.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3223.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3226.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3231.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3247.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3249.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3252.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
IMG_3309.jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2471.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2480.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2486.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2502.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2512.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2518.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2527.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2540.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2713.jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2742.JPG
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2743.JPG
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2754.JPG
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
State Dance Jazz Crosby-Ironton 2793.JPG
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (1).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (2).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (3).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (4).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (5).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (6).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (7).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (8).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (9).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton Jazz Dance State (10).jpg
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (1).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (2).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (3).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (4).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (5).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (6).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (7).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (8).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (9).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (10).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (11).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (12).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (13).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (14).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (15).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (16).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (17).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (18).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (19).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (20).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (21).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd Jazz Dance State (22).jpg
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIESKLICK SPONSORED BRAINERD DISPATCH
State Jazz Competition 2023 - Brainerd and Crosby-Ironton klick! Gallery
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Crosby-Ironton competes in the Class 1A State Jazz meet Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Brainerd performs in the Class 3A State Jazz Competition Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.