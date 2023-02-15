State Nordic Ski Meet 2023 klick! Gallery

State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 4858.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 4794.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 4804.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 4856.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 4919.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 4921.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 4994.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.jpg
Brainerd's Isabelle Smith competes Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the State Nordic Girls Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7262.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7286.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7339.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7371.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7411.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7413.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7622.jpg
Brainerd's Lance Hastings, left, Bemidji's Jack Mueller and Brainerd's Taite Knapp stand together after their race Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7214.jpg
Little Falls' Alexander Oberton, left, and Brainerd's Lance Hastings compete Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7376.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7465.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 7472.jpg
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6691.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6688.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6631.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6552.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6550.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6545.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6467.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6466.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6462.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6433.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6423.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 6035.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 5961.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 5845.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 5831.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik 5805.JPG
Skiers compete Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2023, during the State Nordic Boys Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!