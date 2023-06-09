State Softball: Patriots fall twice in 2A tourney

NORTH MANKATO — It was a fast-paced pitchers' duel, but the Pequot Lakes Patriots fell to the top-seeded Le Sueur-Henderson Giants 3-0 in the State Class 2A Quarterfinals Thursday, June 8.

Senior Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched all seven innings for the Patriots as she has all season, striking out five batters, while allowing six hits and just one walk. However, one of those hits was a crucial two-run home run over the right-field fence by Le Sueur-Henderson shortstop Rhyan Fritz.

Her pitching counterpart, Chloe Brandt, struck out 11 and scattered just two hits. She had a no-hitter going through five innings.

"They are a great team, but Kaitlyn pitched well," Pequot head coach Bret Sergent said. "They got a couple of hits together, and we didn't. We had a few hits late, but we couldn't string anything together and that was the difference.

Pequot Lakes' Quinn Trottier catches a ball Thursday, June 8, 2023, during the Class 2A State Quarterfinal game at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

The Patriot defense made it through the first inning largely unscathed, but a walk to Giants' Morgan Gregersen was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Kelsey Wetzel and a stolen base by Gregersen put a runner on third base for the Giants in the second. That allowed Madison Wilbright to knock in a run on the Giants' second hit of the game which was a double.

In the third inning, Le Sueur-Henderson eighth-grader Teagan Graham hit a base hit up the middle and Fritz followed on the next pitch with a towering shot over right field to make the score 3-0.

Geschwill had one of the Patriots' two base hits. The other came from third baseman Abi Martin in the seventh inning.

Pequot Lakes first baseman Brea Eckes reaches to catch the ball and get the out Thursday, June 8, 2023, during the Class 2A State Quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

"We made some plays in the field and we never quit," Sergent said. "It was a good ball game."

Pequot Lakes 0 2 0

Le Sueur-Henderson 3 6 1

WP: LSH-Chloe Brandt. LP: PL-Kaitlyn Geschwill. 2B: LSH-Madison Wilbright. HR. LSH-Rhyan Fritz

Patriots eliminated by Pipestone at state

NORTH MANKATO — The Pequot Lakes Patriots’ season came to an end in a 7-1 consolation bracket loss to the Pipestone Arrows in the Class 2A State Tournament Thursday, June 8.

“They came to play,” Patriot head coach Bret Sergent said. “When we hit the ball hard, they made some plays that kept us off the bases. They also put the ball in play against us and we didn't make a couple of plays.”

Two crucial innings brought the Patriots' season to an end as the Arrows managed to pick up three runs in both the second and fourth innings.

Pipestone took advantage of its speed on the base paths, with several infield singles and bunts for hits chipping away at the Patriot defense. There were no extra-base hits in the game.

“When you get down here (the state tournament), everybody is really good,” Sergeant said. “We just didn't really hit the ball today as well as we have in the past few games, but that's the way it goes."

The Arrow defense also played a key role as leaping grabs from centerfielder Jadyn Kor and shortstop Kyla Hubbling robbed the Patriots of a few opportunities to rally.

Refusing to let her team give up, Kaitlyn Geschwill pitched all seven innings, throwing 136 pitches and striking out six batters after pitching a complete game Thursday morning against Le Sueur-Henderson. She also scored the team's lone run. Getting a base hit and taking advantage of a wild pitch before crossing the plate on a double steal in the third inning.

Pequot Lakes pitcher Kaitlyn Geschwill delivers a pitch during the Class 2A State Consolation Semifinals Thursday, June 8, 2023, in North Mankato Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

"I have been so proud of this team this whole year," Geschwill said of her teammates. "It has been an honor to play with each and every one of them and I am just so happy and proud of how much they have improved. I'm just glad I got to experience this with all of them."

Brea Eckes led the Patriot offense, going 3-for-3 and being tagged out on the double steal that led to Geschwill scoring. Kessa Eggert and Alex Schmidtke also picked up hits for Pequot Lakes.

The Patriots finish the season 24-5, and part ways with six seniors.

"All six of them – they were all in the section championship games with us the past two years," Sergent said. "There was never any drama with them. They just lead by example. They picked each other up and picked up the younger ones and taught them how to do things the right way. It is just a special group. All six of them are academic all-state ... They are just a wonderful group of players and they are a great part of the community.”

Pipestone Area 7 9 1

Pequot Lakes 1 6 0