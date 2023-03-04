State Wrestling: Dircks, Jillson, Wiskow still alive for Warriors

ST. PAUL — It wasn’t quite the results Brainerd Warriors head coach Mikkey White was hoping for during Day One of the Class 3A Individual State Wrestling Tournament Friday, March 3, at the Xcel Energy Center.

Of the six wrestlers Brainerd sent to state, just two reached the quarterfinals and three continued onto Day Two in the consolation wrestlebacks.

“Obviously, it wasn’t what we were hoping for, but it’s one of those things where you run into good competition down here,” White said. “We were hoping to get some guys into the semis and it didn’t happen. So it’s about resetting our goals and continuing to move forward in the tournament.”

Easton Dircks reached the quarterfinals at 132 when he pinned Hunter Flen of Lakeville North in 3:12.

Dircks narrowly lost to Ladon Nebel of Edina in a 5-4 decision in the quarterfinals, but grabbed a 4-3 decision in the wrestlebacks to advance to Day Two.

“He was hoping for more and just had to hit the reset button,” White said. “We are shooting for third place now.”

At 145, Isaiah Jillson got a tough draw of Eden Prairie’s Terae Dunn and lost in a 9-3 decision.

Jillson got a chance in the wrestlebacks with Dunn winning his quarterfinal match and took advantage with a 5-0 decision of Stillwater’s Keaton Urbanski.

Little Falls' Hank LeClair wrestles in the state individual wrestling tournament on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!

“It was good — we are happy for him,” White said of Jillson. “That was a tough situation where you have a strong season and come into the tournament and face some really strong kids right away. To take the loss was tough and it takes a lot of mental toughness to reset your goals and get yourself back on track and he looked good tonight.”

Shane Carlson was the other Warrior besides Dircks to reach the quarterfinals at 182. Carlson pinned Shawn Henderson of Cambridge-Isanti in 1:38 in his first match.

He lost a 10-4 decision to Cittadino Tuttle of Stillwater in the quarterfinals and a 10-4 decision to Jericho Cooper of Hastings in the wrestlebacks.

“For him, the experience of being down here and getting a win is huge,” White said. “It’s going to catapult him into a great season next year and he’s one of the lucky ones where he has time on his side as a sophomore.”

Senior Eli Wiskow made it to Day Two. After dropping his opening match in a 3-2 decision, Wiskow won on injury default in the third period over Jawahn Cockfield of Stillwater in the wrestlebacks.

“It’s been a fun experience to have him all season with us,” White said. “He’s brought so much energy to our team and has continued it down at the Xcel.”

Hank LeClair of Little Falls earned a major decision over Julian Berg of Eden Prairie in the opening round.

He lost his quarterfinal match to Ben Schultz of Maple Grove in a 6-1 decision and lost a 6-3 decision to Stillwater’s Jackson Cercioglu in the wrestlebacks.

Brainerd’s Cade Ostrowski and Isaiah Germann each lost their opening round match and since their opponent lost in the quarterfinals did not get a chance to compete in wrestlebacks.

Ostrowski lost a 16-6 major decision at 126 while Germann lost a 7-5 decision at 138.

Opening Round

126: Mikey Jelinek (Stillwater) maj. dec. Cade Ostrowski (Brd) 16-6

132: Easton Dircks (Brd) pinned Hunter Flen (Lakeville North) 3:12

138: Lindson Turner (Stillwater) dec. Isaiah Germann (Brd) 7-5

145: Terae Dunn (Eden Prairie) dec. Isaiah Jillson (Brd) 9-3

182: Shane Carlson (Brd) pinned Shawn Henderson (Cambridge-Isanti) 1:38

195: Hank LeClair (LF) maj dec. Julian Berg (Eden Prairie) 14-3

220: Mambu Sonie (Burnsville) dec. Eli Wiskow (Brd) 3-2

Quarterfinals

132: Landon Nebel (Edina) dec. Dircks 5-4

182: Cittadino Tuttle (Stillwater) dec. Carlson 10-4

195: Ben Schultz (MG) dec. LeClair 6-1

Wrestlebacks

132: Dircks dec. Sam Bethke (Stillwater) 4-3

145: Jillson dec. Keaton Urbanski (Stillwater) 5-0

182: Jericho Cooper (Hastings) dec. Carlson 10-4

195: Jackson Cercioglu (Stillwater) dec. LeClair 6-3

220: Wiskow inj. Jawahn Cockfield (Stillwater) 4:21

